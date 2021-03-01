PONTUS Announces New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Pontus Protein Ltd . ("Pontus" or the "Company") (TSXV: HULK) (FSE: 8YC) is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, Jason Ding has been appointed as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer following the resignation of Jeremy Wright. Mr. Wright will continue to serve as a director of the Company where he will continue to support Pontus' continued growth.

Mr. Ding holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. He has over fifteen years experience in accounting with both public and private companies. His public experience includes both TSX and NYSE listed firms.

Connor Yuen, CEO of Pontus, stated, "on behalf of Pontus, I want to thank Jeremy for his leadership and service in helping grow the Company from infancy to where it is today. We're very excited about the next chapter for Pontus and Jason's decision to join us as CFO, having held the role of Financial Controller for the past two years. Jason is a tremendous addition to Pontus' executive leadership and brings with him over fifteen years of financial rigour and leadership which will position Pontus well for continued growth."

About Pontus Protein Ltd.

Pontus Protein Ltd. is a Vancouver, B.C. based company that grows water lentil protein for commercial use. Pontus is reinventing agriculture with their proprietary Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponic System (CEVAS™) – the farming of the future. Pontus specializes in the indoor vertical farming of water lentils that use 95 percent less water than traditional agriculture and no pesticides or chemicals. Pontus is committed to solving the global food crisis by providing access to sustainable indoor biosecure pure plant based proteins. Pontus' water lentils can be harvested every 24 hours, exceed organic certification, and can be grown in any climate in a relatively small area. Our water lentil protein is filled with antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and all the amino acids, making a complete protein food source. Pontus aims to revolutionize the plant-based sector as the entire sector is currently based on two main protein sources: soy and pea. Lentil protein is far superior to pea and soy protein. It contains over 40% protein vs. 5-36% protein*, and Pontus aims at being the base protein for plant based food products, which will lead this movement that has begun in the world transitioning from meat based protein to plant based protein.

To learn more, please visit pontuswaterlentils.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Connor Yuen"

Connor Yuen, CEO

Pontus Protein Ltd.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. The risks include, but are not limited to, the following: the unknown magnitude and duration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other general business, economic, or market related risks beyond the director control of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Pontus Protein Ltd.

For further information: Connor Yuen, Chief Executive Officer; Investor Relations: Edge Communications Group, [email protected] , (778) 999-4855; For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Victoria Bennett, [email protected] , (403) 589-7992