Pontus Announces Letter of Intent with Leading Nutraceutical Market Distributor

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Pontus Protein Ltd. (TSXV: HULK) (FSE: 8YC) ("Pontus" or the "Company"), has completed a further strategic milestone to prepare the Company for entry into the global nutraceutical market (dietary supplements, functional beverages and foods industry), and is pleased to announce having signed a letter of intent (the "LOI") with CCSC Solutions Inc. ("CCSC"), a private British Columbia corporation focused on compliance, sales and distribution into the nutraceutical market.

The global nutraceutical market size was valued at USD$382.51 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.3% over the forecast period* as consumers seek more functional nutritional source intake. Pontus Protein Powder has over 42% protein and also contains high fibre, high iron, low sodium, and all essential amino acids, making it a highly viable product for the nutraceutical market.

Chuck Yip, President and CEO of CCSC, said, "The nutraceutical market is growing rapidly as people are seeking to eat themselves healthy. My extensive supply chain management and senior level operations management experience will help Pontus on both the manufacturing and distribution side. Managing the supply chain for the largest nutraceutical brands in North America, I saw companies using alternative proteins, struggling to find high quality, pure protein. I also saw issues with contaminants, such as lead. I am looking forward to introducing Pontus to my many industry colleagues. They will be excited that there is a Canadian grown, natural product that not only is high in protein but also has a broad nutritional profile and is clean, without pollutants, pesticides, chemicals and toxic metals such as lead. Working with Pontus now, we can ensure we have customers ready when the Surrey facility is in full production."

Connor Yuen, CEO of Pontus, added, "We identified the nutraceutical market as a high value opportunity. Chuck's experience in this market will be invaluable to help us navigate the approvals and market. He can introduce us to the large corporations who are seeking high quality ingredients to enhance their products. Chuck is a member of our Advisory Board. We are grateful to have such an experienced Advisory Board, whom we meet with regularly. Each is a seasoned business leader with a proven ability to execute, and we have valued their experience and guidance as we build Pontus' future."

It is the intentions of Pontus and CCSC to continue good faith negotiations to finalize a definitive agreement (a "Definitive Agreement") that would cover distribution and sales and which will also lay out the economic terms of such arrangement. The Definitive Agreement shall contain such representations and warranties, covenants, and other provisions as are customary of a transaction of this nature.

About CCSC Solutions Inc.

Chuck Yip founded CCSC following his experience working in supply chain management with the large corporate nutraceutical companies, including Webber Naturals and white labelling for Costco, the Kirkland brand. He saw the opportunity for high quality premium products and set up CCSC to find the right partners and make the connections into the companies that had been struggling to find the right functional ingredients. The company handles compliance, sales and distribution into the nutraceutical market, building relationships for long term growth.

Zimtu Marketing Agreement

Pontus also announces that it has signed a twelve-month (the "Term") digital marketing agreement (the "Zimtu Marketing Agreement") with Zimtu Capital Corp. ("Zimtu"). Pursuant to the terms of the Zimtu Marketing Agreement, Zimtu shall receive $9,625 per month for duration of the Term, with the entire amount payable at the beginning of the Term. Zimtu will market Pontus to their extensive database of investors and use their proven "ZimtuAdvantage program".

About Zimtu Capital Corp .

Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV: ZC, FSE: ZCT1) is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve a long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. Zimtu trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under the symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit http://www.zimtu.com

About Pontus Protein Ltd.

Pontus Protein Ltd. is a Vancouver, B.C. based company that grows water lentil protein for commercial use. Pontus is reinventing agriculture with their proprietary Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponic System (CEVAS™) – the farming of the future. Pontus specializes in the indoor vertical farming of water lentils that use 95 percent less water than traditional agriculture and no pesticides or chemicals. Pontus is committed to solving the global food crisis by providing access to sustainable indoor biosecure pure plant based proteins. Pontus' water lentils can be harvested every 24 hours, exceed organic certification, and can be grown in any climate in a relatively small area. Our water lentil protein is filled with antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and all the amino acids, making a complete protein food source. Pontus aims to revolutionize the plant based sector as the entire sector is currently based on two main protein sources: soy and pea. Water lentil protein is far superior to pea and soy protein. It contains over 40% protein vs. 5-36% protein*, and Pontus aims at being the base protein for plant based food products, which will lead this movement that has begun in the world transitioning from meat based to plant based protein.

To learn more, please visit pontuswaterlentils.com.

