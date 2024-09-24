POMMIES BEVERAGE CO. CRAFTS A CLASSIC ONTARIO CIDER BUT WITHOUT THE ALCOHOL WITH LAUNCH OF POMMIES ANYTIME CIDER

Pommies Anytime is Ontario's first alcohol-free craft cider, made with 100% Ontario apple juice, fermented into a dry, fresh and crisp cider

CALEDON, ON, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Pommies Beverage Co. is delighted to offer discerning drinkers a non-alcoholic alternative to beer, wine and hard cider. Pommies Anytime Cider delivers the sophistication and complexity of a hard cider, but without the alcohol. The company prides itself on the fact Anytime is not just a carbonated apple juice, but rather a classic, dry cider and are thrilled to be the only non-alcoholic cider to be offered by the LCBO.

Owners Lindsay and Nick Sutcliffe, who founded Pommies in 2011 with their classic Ontario cider, have been amazed at how the public have embraced their non-alcoholic cider.

"There is a trend towards moderation, and people are drinking less," said Lindsay Sutcliffe. "We are excited to be the only non alc. cider on the LCBO shelves and look forward to expanding distribution across the country to other retailers."

"This Fall we hope Anytime finds its way into gatherings with family and friends," said Nick Sutcliffe. "Fresh, crisp and bursting with flavor, like a traditional cider, it pairs perfectly with Thanksgiving meals and the harvest season."

Pommies Anytime Cider is sold at LCBO in 355 ml cans for $2.80.

Consumers can go to LCBO.com to find real-time inventory of LCBO locations carrying Pommies Anytime.

Branding and design for this product was created by FewBlocksNorth.

About Pommies Beverage Co.

Founded by Lindsay and Nick Sutcliffe in 2011, with a vision to redefine the drinking experience, Pommies Beverage Co. is committed to delivering exceptional beverages that capture the essence of our all-natural ingredients and the spirit of the community that surrounds us.

Find us online at pommies.com and Instagram pommiescider.

SOURCE Pommies Beverage Co.

For more information & sample requests, please contact: Lindsay Sutcliffe, Pommies Cider Co., [email protected], 416-201-2101