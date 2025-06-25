Pomerleau Awarded the Belleville Terminal Redevelopment Project - Phase II Contract

VICTORIA, BC, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Pomerleau is pleased to announce the close of contract negotiations with the Province of British Columbia for the second phase of the Belleville Terminal Redevelopment Project, a major infrastructure initiative that will transform the international marine gateway in Victoria's Inner Harbour.

The Belleville Terminal Redevelopment Project – Phase II will create a safe, secure, and state of the art international gateway for both passengers and goods traveling between British Columbia and the United States. Designed to comply with Canada-U.S. Land, Rail, Marine and Air Transport Preclearance Agreement, the terminal will make travel faster and easier by allowing passengers to complete the customs and immigration process in Victoria prior to disembarking in the U.S. Pomerleau will work closely with the Province, Indigenous Nations, and key project stakeholders to finalize the terminal design and deliver this critical infrastructure.

"At Pomerleau, we believe great infrastructure builds great communities", said Philippe Adam, President and Chief Executive Officer at Pomerleau. "The Belleville Terminal Redevelopment Project is critical to the region and will provide a safe and secure modern port of entry - we are very proud to bring our technical expertise and collaborative approach to the table".

"Securing the Belleville Terminal Redevelopment Project marks a significant milestone in our continuous efforts to enhance infrastructure in the region. This project exemplifies our dedication to delivering high-quality construction solutions that positively impact our communities." confirmed Stephan Lacombe, Regional Vice President - Buildings West, at Pomerleau.

About the Belleville Terminal Redevelopment Project

Located in the heart of Victoria's Inner Harbour, the Belleville Terminal Redevelopment Project – Phase II will build a modern preclearance terminal in Victoria's Inner Harbour, making travel more convenient and enhancing security and trade between Vancouver Island and Washington State. The redevelopment will create a modern terminal that meets current safety, security, and accessibility standards, with enhanced amenities for travelers and improved integration with Victoria's downtown and regional transportation networks. The project will also support economic development, tourism, and reconciliation with the Esquimalt and Songhees Nations through meaningful engagement and partnership opportunities.

About Pomerleau

Pomerleau is one of Canada's largest construction companies, with approximately $6 billion in revenues. It delivers buildings, civil engineering works, and major infrastructure projects using collaborative models. With its research and development lab, Pomerleau integrates innovation in a vast majority of its projects and works in a sustainable way to build the living environments of tomorrow. Its subsidiary Borea executes close to 50% of the country's renewable construction projects, and its subsidiary ITC Construction Group is one of the largest residential construction companies in the West. Its investment arm, Pomerleau Capital, specializes in private infrastructure investment and financing. Founded almost 60 years ago, Pomerleau has over 5,000 employees and workers at over 200 sites from coast to coast. The company has been named among Canada's Top 100 Employers since 2020.

SOURCE Pomerleau

For media inquiries: Stephanie Lassonde, (514) 262-5211, [email protected]