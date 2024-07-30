PomeGran Sets New Benchmark for Fiber Build Economics While Accelerating Deployment

Leading the Charge in Broadband Infrastructure

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 30, 2024 /CNW/ - PomeGran Inc. (PomeGran), Canada's fastest-growing fiber-centric rural broadband provider, saw its President, Joe Hickey, play a key role in an engaging and well-attended panel at Fiber Connect 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. The session, titled "Keeping Deployments Grounded: Best Practices to Reach Customers from Redwood Forests to Gulfstream Waters," took place on July 29, 2024, and attracted significant attention from industry leaders and stakeholders.

Insights from the Panel

During the panel, Joe Hickey emphasized the importance of a customer-centric approach to broadband deployment. He outlined how PomeGran's 'Fiber, differently,' is rewriting the rules of fiber adoption and deployment, designed to accelerate fiber adoption by tailoring strategies to meet the unique needs of diverse communities. Hickey also shared PomeGran's comprehensive planning and risk management techniques, highlighting how advanced planning tools, flexible scheduling, and robust supply chain management are crucial for successful deployments.

Comprehensive Deployment and Risk Management Strategies

Joe Hickey detailed PomeGran's innovative "Build and Sell" playbook, emphasizing its success in accelerating fiber adoption by customizing solutions to fit community needs. He highlighted the company's commitment to meticulous planning and risk management, including proactive engagement with local authorities, advanced planning tools to optimize fiber routes, and strategic supply chain management. These measures ensure efficient, flexible, and resilient deployments, even in challenging environments such as Northern Canada. "Our approach is designed to overcome the unique challenges of rural broadband deployment, ensuring we deliver reliable, high-speed internet to every community we serve," said Hickey.

"Understanding and addressing the unique needs of each community is at the core of our mission," said Joe Hickey, President of PomeGran. "Our goal is to ensure high-speed internet access for everyone, no matter where they live. Fiber Connect 2024 provided an excellent platform to exchange ideas and collaborate on innovative solutions to bridge the digital divide."

"Joe Hickey's participation at Fiber Connect 2024 underscores PomeGran's dedication to advancing broadband infrastructure and bridging the digital divide," said Dr. Kalai S. Kalaichelvan, Chairman & CEO of PomeGran. "PomeGran's expertise and commitment are evident in significant projects like Digicom's FTTH initiative in Quebec, which will connect over 30,000 homes in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region, and the $172 million FTTH project in Northern Ontario. This latter project will bring reliable high-speed internet to 60 communities, including numerous Indigenous households, between Nairn Centre and Echo Bay. We are proud to have Joe represent PomeGran at this important event."

About PomeGran Inc.

PomeGran Inc. is Canada's fastest growing fiber-centric broadband infrastructure provider. Dedicated to enhancing broadband services, PomeGran has emerged as a leader on a mission to empower underserved markets in Quebec and Ontario. PomeGran is investing in rural Quebec and Northern Ontario as part of their strategic plan. Boasting ownership of broadband networks, underground and aerial fiber assets, and fixed wireless access (FWA) assets, PomeGran is committed to bridging the digital divide that exists between urban, rural, and Indigenous communities. Founded on the fundamental principle of ensuring equitable access to high-speed Internet, PomeGran believes that everyone deserves the opportunity to participate in today's digital-first economy. Please visit www.pomegran.com.

About Fiber Connect

Fiber Connect 2024, organized by the Fiber Broadband Association, is one of the premier events in the broadband industry, bringing together experts and leaders to discuss advancements and challenges in fiber broadband technology. The Fiber Broadband Association is dedicated to accelerating the deployment of fiber optic networks to ensure digital equity and economic growth. Please visit https://fiberconnect2024.eventscribe.net/index.asp

About Joe Hickey

With a career spanning 30 years and experience in over 40 countries, Joe Hickey holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Memorial University of Newfoundland and an Executive MBA from the University of Toronto. His innovative approach has consistently led to growth and success in the telecommunications industry. Joe has also been dedicated to community service, volunteering with various organizations and serving on boards such as the Ottawa Children's Treatment Center and techNL.

SOURCE PomeGran Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]