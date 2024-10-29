Polytarp Products Announces Strategic Investment in Wide Blown Film Line

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Polytarp Products is pleased to announce the successful installation of a new 3M wide, 3-layer Co-ex extruder from Bandera U.S., marking a strategic investment to expand its portfolio of wide films. This enhancement is set to elevate Polytarp's capabilities, particularly in serving the agriculture and construction markets.

The newly installed wide blown film line allows Polytarp to produce larger and more durable lay-flat combo liners, which are essential for leak-proof applications, especially in the food industry. In addition to this, the new extruder provides increased flexibility, enabling significantly wider sheeting and gusseted film production. The installation and start-up of the new line were successfully completed in 2023, enhancing the company's manufacturing capabilities.

Polytarp Products has been a trusted international supplier of quality plastic film products since 1957, catering to over 1,000 clients across North America. The company's ability to customize products to client specifications, including varying sizes, thicknesses, colours, and polymer types, has been a cornerstone of its success. The addition of the Bandera Extruder is the latest step in enhancing a state-of-the-art facility, equipped for extrusion, converting, and laminating a variety of polymers to produce single and multi-layer sheeting, tubing, and bags.

"Our success has been driven by our close collaboration with customers and suppliers," said [Spokesperson's Name], [Position] at Polytarp Products. "The addition of this new line is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients. We look forward to continuing to provide high-quality, customized solutions that exceed expectations."

Polytarp Products has been a leader in the plastic film industry since 1957, providing quality products to customers across North America.

