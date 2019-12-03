Polysleep Wins Four Awards in 2019 for Best Website User Experience

The Canadian Online Mattress in a Box Brand Raises the Bar Again with Two Silver and Two Gold Awards for Best User Experience and Website Interaction

MONTREAL, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian-born brand, Polysleep, was announced together with Diff Agency, as one of the most innovative online brands featuring the best user experience and best use of animation and illustration. Silver award winner in the highly coveted Digital excellence performance at the 14th Annual W3 Awards Competition; and Silver, and two-time Gold award winner at the 15th Annual International Davey Awards.

"2019 has been a year of constant improvement in our website; these recognitions reflect the success behind the effort and teamwork with Diff that inspires us to keep on innovating and growing with solid steps," said Jeremiah Curvers, Co-founder and CEO of Polysleep. "After the new website launch in June, our conversion rate increased to 1.2% due to results obtained through months of research and improvements in our user interaction. Diff's enhancements in our Shopify Plus store are giving Polysleep an edge in the competitive online mattress marketplace; along with Diff, we're going to stay above the bounds to keep people differentiating us from our competitors."

With nearly 3,000 entries from around the world, the Canadian and Montreal-based brand has won the awards for 2019 Top Mobile Features-Best User Experience on Mobile Sites & Apps, Top Websites – Feature Categories-Best Use of Animation/Illustration, and Websites- Feature Categories-Best Home Page, together with other leading projects such as Time Timer for Apple Watch, Google Pixel 3a Launch Site, NBC Sports Regional Networks, Shake Shack Digital Ecosystem, and more.

Polysleep and Diff studied and understood the difference between what the consumer may feel when visiting their website versus a brand with more authority. As a result, they created a new product interaction for the audience. An intervention in their photo treatment with the Call to Action (CTA) button, gradient background for the wow factor on the homepage, and the product itself by using 3D animation to speak to people who are more technical thinkers and want to know how to choose a mattress and what makes them unique.

For Polysleep, interacting the most with its audience is key to standing out in such a competitive market. With new features coming in, the Canadian mattress brand will grow its online traffic giving to the audience engaging content as much as possible, as well as integrating new pieces and possibly even integrating personalization elements with Diff's partner Dynamic Yield.

Seeking to talk to different people, Polysleep is currently working on a new model on the product page to repeat the same information, only in a different language in a way that is very friendly and easy to understand. That is the core of the content - being able within the same page to narrate the same elements differently to capture more attention and have a better conversion rate.

ABOUT POLYSLEEP

Founded in 2016, Polysleep is a Montreal-based Canadian company that is transforming the sleep industry by selling quality, locally produced mattresses at the best price. Available exclusively online, the mattresses are made from a high-end hybrid foam, first developed by NASA. Made 100% in Montreal, Polysleep mattresses are designed to offer high-quality products, while contributing to the influence of the local economy and the reduction of environmental impact.

