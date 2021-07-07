Polysleep Expands its Sleeping Goods Launching Ultimate Antimicrobial and Cooling Products with Innovative Technology

Recent studies prove that hot temperatures have significant effects on sleep quality, increasing the average heart rate and respiratory rate, affecting sleep efficiency. Furthermore, Polysleep knows its clients and recognizes that temperature is only the tip of the iceberg. Physical and health variables such as night sweats, sleep position, respiratory distress, heartburn, or inadequate support also have a major impact on the quality of a good night's sleep.

"Introducing the newest members of the Polysleep family delivers on our mission to support our customers' desire for a balanced life, starting with a healthy and comfortable sleep," said Jeremiah Curvers, CEO & co-founder of Polysleep. "Our new products were created by leveraging the most innovative technology available on the market to help a growing segment of consumers with particular needs to improve their sleep."

The new additions to the Polysleep family include the modular and cooling Wedge Pillow, the PolyCool™ Topper and the breathable hypoallergenic and waterproof Mattress Protector. The Polysleep Wedge Pillow and the PolyCool™ Topper are designed with KulKote® Temperature Regulating Technology, an innovative feature built into the top layer that absorbs and dissipates heat for true temperature regulation and a more comfortable feeling. Combined with our antimicrobial and open-cell hybrid foam, our new products offer better support and comfort than traditional memory foam providing the same protection and comfort as our existing Polysleep mattresses.

The modular Polysleep Wedge Pillow is the first product of its type in Canada with a medical-grade antimicrobial foam and KulKote® Temperature Regulating Technology. It can be used in various orientations for unique purposes – including comfort and various health conditions. 1 in 6 adult Canadians is impacted by gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD); sleeping with the head elevated decreases heartburn, the most common symptom of acid reflux. A recent study from Harvard Medical School also found that mild head-of-bed elevation significantly improves obstructive sleep apnea severity. As well as the American Pregnancy Organization who recommends using a wedge pillow for the "SOS" (sleep on side) position and relaxing back stress during the later stages of pregnancy.

The PolyCool™ Topper is a cooling mattress topper developed for those who experience hot flashes and night sweats, which balances the body temperature variations during sleep thanks to the KulKote® Temperature Regulating Technology. According to the Canadian Women's Health Network, the three main symptoms of menopause are hot flashes, insomnia, and night sweats. In Canada, 80 percent of women have some symptoms around menopause, increasing fatigue and disrupted sleep. This adjustable cooling mattress pad can be flipped upside down or stay right-side-up to decrease or increase cooling. Since we all react differently to temperature, the PolyCool™ Topper comes in two separate sheets so both you and your partner can enjoy different cooling levels if need be.

The new addition also includes the breathable, waterproof and hypoallergenic Mattress Protector. Designed and made 100% in Montreal, the Polysleep Mattress Protector reduces allergies thanks to its Hypoallergenic SilverClear® coating, providing a protective barrier against odors and allergens. With the same principle as the Baby Mattress, the Polysleep Mattress Protector is ultra-comfortable thanks to its very soft fabric; it will protect your mattress from spills, while the fabric fibers allow it to stay ventilated by wicking away moisture.

Unlike other brands on the market focused only on the surface affecting sleep quality, Polysleep is the only Canadian brand that genuinely cares about different needs—providing their customers with the best sleep performance through smart and innovative solutions such as their unique Polysleep support frame, antimicrobial foam, or the Zephyr Nanobionic technology, allowing to have a more efficient restorative sleep.

About Polysleep. Founded in 2016 Polysleep is a leading Canadian mattress company driven by the desire to offer the best possible sleeping solutions for a balanced life. Available online and 100% locally made, Polysleep offers high-quality products considering peoples' expectations and sleeping demands as a priority while contributing to the local economy's influence and reducing environmental impact.

A business with the purpose to change the world for the better through sleep, for every 10 mattresses sold, Polysleep donates 1 mattress to a person in need collaborating with hundreds of charities across Canada, supporting local initiatives on behalf of the community and the environment.

Visit Polysleep at www.polysleep.ca and their Media Kit to access the Digital Press Kit.

