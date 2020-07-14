Polysleep Donates Over $75,000 to the City of Toronto to Bring Better Sleep to Residents in Need Affected by COVID-19

"At Polysleep, we believe every Canadian deserves both a healthy and great night's sleep, so we are proud to join forces with the City of Toronto and Furniture Bank helping vulnerable residents in need during this hard time," says Jeremiah Curvers, Co-founder and CEO of Polysleep. "Because we care about each other, we admire and support the immediate initiatives and call to action from the City of Toronto, and we're happy to help those they serve in the best way we know how."

Polysleep believes that a new mattress can help make a difference for people in difficult situations, making a fresh start just a little bit easier. Thanks to Furniture Bank's hard work, each family will experience the best sleep with Polysleep mattresses, made from certified antimicrobial foam and a unique foam support frame that provides true support around the edge of the mattress.

"Partnering up with Polysleep to give the community a sense of home plays a critical role during this hard time in ensuring anyone in need to have safe and high-quality sleep," says Dan Kershaw, Executive Director of the Furniture Bank. "The Furniture Bank movement is about empowerment, and Polysleep well represents how local brands truly care about the Canadian community."

In addition to Furniture Bank, some of Polysleep's cross-Canada charity partners include:

United Way ( Toronto, ON )

( ) Pregnancy Care Center ( Toronto, ON )

) United Project ( London, ON )

) Spirit of the Children Society ( Vancouver, BC )

) Joussour (Montréal, QC)

Racine Croisée (Montréal, QC)

About Polysleep. Founded in 2016, Polysleep is transforming the sleep industry by selling unique, high-quality, sustainable, and locally produced mattresses at the best price. Made 100% in Montreal, Polysleep mattresses are designed to offer high-quality products while contributing to the local economy's influence and the reduction of environmental impact. Polysleep has expanded its assortment to include The Polysleep Pillow, The Polysleep Antimicrobial Topper and The Polysleep Baby Mattress. The brand also works closely with charities across Canada to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and individuals in need.

SOURCE Polysleep

For further information: Maria Bello - Media Relations, [email protected] , +1 (514) 629 4044

