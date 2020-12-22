Polysleep Donates Over $10,000 for Christmas to Bring Better Sleep to Families in Need in Montreal

"December is a time to share and support those who need it most. This year, due to COVID-19, many families have been affected, which is why Polysleep wants to make them dream again, bringing them the best sleep possible," says Jeremiah Curvers, Co-founder and CEO of Polysleep. "At Polysleep, we believe every Canadian deserves a healthy and great night's sleep, and we are proud to join forces with Action Nouvelle Vie and the Cote-des-Neiges Black Community Association helping vulnerable families in need."

"At Action Nouvelle Vie, we are pleased to have Polysleep as part of our donors at the 2020 edition of our annual project "Partager votre Noel" giving their products to make a difference in the lives of thousands of people who are going through difficult times," says Sonia Masseau, Development Coordinator from Action Nouvelle Vie. In total, 2,000 baskets were distributed, and 3,000 gifts were given to children, for a total of 10,000 people helped. With COVID-19, the organization has received many new requests this year.

"Sleeping is significant for children; if they don't get enough sleep, they will not function throughout the day," says Denise Pierre, SFP Montreal Coordinator from the Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association. "Partnering up with Polysleep to give our community a meaningful time for the families and their children means a lot for us, especially during this time of the year, where many families will receive a healthy food basket but also a safe and high-quality sleep."

In addition to Action Nouvelle Vie and the Cote-des-Neiges Black Community Association, some of Polysleep's cross-Canada charity partners include:

Joussour (Montréal, QC)

Racine Croisée (Montréal, QC)

Furniture Bank ( Toronto, ON )

) Pregnancy Care Center ( Toronto, ON )

) Spirit of the Children Society ( Vancouver, BC )

About Polysleep. Founded in 2016, Polysleep is transforming the sleep industry by selling unique, high-quality, sustainable, and locally produced mattresses at the best price. Made 100% in Montreal, Polysleep mattresses are designed to offer high-quality products while contributing to the local economy's influence and the reduction of environmental impact. Polysleep has expanded its assortment to include The Polysleep Pillow, The Polysleep Antimicrobial Topper and The Polysleep Baby Mattress. The brand also works closely with charities across Canada to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and individuals in need.

Visit Polysleep at www.polysleep.ca and https://polysleep.ca/pages/press-kit to access the Digital Press Kit and get everything you need to put your story together!

About Action Nouvelle Vie. Action Nouvelle Vie provides concrete assistance to families and individuals who are struggling with poverty, with a particular emphasis on the well-being of children. We aim to meet basic needs, while focusing on training and social reintegration, and this, in collaboration with other partners working in our region. https://actionnv.com/

About the Cote-des-Neiges Black Community Association. The CDNBCA is guided by strong principles that enshrine all people's rights in this society to live with equality and dignity. Our programs have educational and cultural components that enhance our community and enrich the lives of youth, families, and seniors by providing a safe, supportive, and structural environment that supports overall health and well-being.

http://www.cdnbca.org/

