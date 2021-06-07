Polysleep Continues to Lead the Online Mattress Industry as it Launches its Very Unique Web-based Store Locator Supporting the Local Economy

The Canadian Mattress Company launches a custom, responsive store locator offering real-time information that benefits their customers and local business partners.

MONTREAL, June 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Leading Canadian mattress brand Polysleep (polysleep.ca) continues its leadership within the mattress industry by going one step further in customer interaction and experience, offering customers to effectively find real-time locations to test the Polysleep mattresses across Canada while promoting the local economy.

"The last year has been a year of constant challenges for our customers, the industry and the local market. As a leading mattress brand, we decided to team up with Wecre8websites to develop a custom app that embedded our Shopify store, Google Places, Airbnb, and multiple third-party platforms offering an exceptional experience where customers can meet our partners' services, try our products, and support the reactivation of the local economy," says Jeremiah Curvers, Co-Founder and CEO of Polysleep. "Our customized Polysleep Store Locator will allow us to expand across Canada and the US to partner with over 100 local independent stores and double the number of hotels and Airbnb partners in the next 24 months."

With a strong presence across the country and customer experience at the forefront of their values, Polysleep understands that clients are still using store locators despite Google Maps and business directory apps. 3 in 4 customers who find local information in search results helpful are more likely to visit stores. And because certain clients want to interact and try before their products, around 75% of customers do their online research before heading out to a physical store.

Due to the data sourced in real-time from Google Places and Airbnb, Polysleep Store Locator guaranteed the customer to receive the most accurate information publicly available, such as contact information and honest 3rd party reviews. In addition to standard filtering, the ultimate Polysleep Store Locator included some advanced elements so users can quickly filter by business type and product availability, which allows them to find what they are looking for in less time.

"The store locator feature we put together for Polysleep is essentially a custom, responsive store locator. It was built in React, embedded within a Shopify store. This tech stack allows it to be incredibly fast to load and use and scalable as more data is going to be featured over time," says Matthew Bovey, Director of Sales of Wecre8websites. " We made sure to include an intuitive dashboard for adding and editing stores in English and French when need be. We wanted this not just to be pleasant to use for customers but also easy to maintain."

Polysleep sells its mattresses exclusively online to offer a high-end and entirely Canadian-made product at a fraction of the price as any other local mattress retailers. The Leading Canadian brand gives commission and discount offers to their partners and local independent stores across Canada while excluding storage obstacles and maintaining their commitment to the environment.

"Polysleep has been a natural fit for Mikaza. We focus on innovative, Canadian-made brands for home decor, and Polysleep mattresses perfectly matched our bedroom designs and opened up a whole new product line for clients.", says Mihran Zaroukian, Co-owner of Mikaza. "As a local and relatively new furniture store brand, Polysleep's latest store locator has helped us tremendously to put us on the map. Many Polysleep clients are also in the market for other home furnishings, so this has been a relevant traffic driver for us."

Polysleep's commitment to supporting the local economy encourages small businesses to join its affiliate program to give them more exposure and traffic to their stores. For partnership inquiries, Polysleep invites local businesses to visit https://polysleep.ca/pages/wholesale

About Polysleep. Founded in 2016 and proudly Canadian, Polysleep is a leading Canadian mattress company driven by the desire to offer the best possible sleeping solutions for a balanced life. Available online and 100% locally made, Polysleep offers high-quality products considering peoples' expectations and sleeping demands as a priority while contributing to the local economy's influence and reducing environmental impact.

Unlike other brands on the market focused only on the surface, affecting the quality of sleep, Polysleep is the only Canadian brand that genuinely cares about different needs, providing their customers with the best sleep performance through smart and innovative solutions such as their unique support frame, antimicrobial foam, or recovery technology, allowing to have a more efficient restorative sleep.

As a business with the purpose to change the world for the better through sleep, for every 10 mattresses sold, Polysleep donates 1 mattress to a person in need collaborating with hundreds of charities across Canada, supporting local initiatives on behalf of the community and the environment.

Visit Polysleep at www.polysleep.ca and their Media Kit to access the Digital Press Kit and get everything you need to put your story together!

For further information: Maria Bello - Media Relations, [email protected], +1 (514) 629 4044

