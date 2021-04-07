Polysleep Announces New Partnership with AIR MILES® Reward Program

With a strong presence across the country and customer experience at the forefront of their values, Polysleep joins Canada's most recognized loyalty program as the brand continues to establish itself as one of Canada's leading sleep brands by rewarding Canadians for getting better sleep.

The open-ended partnership allows customers to view offers on both Polysleep and AIR MILES websites, experiencing better quality sleep while being rewarded for choosing Polysleep with added value savings through the AIR MILES® Reward Program. Additionally, those interested can subscribe to Polysleep and AIR MILES' email newsletters to stay connected for the latest information and offers.

About Polysleep. Founded in 2016 and proudly Canadian, Polysleep is a purpose-driven company offering the best sleep considering their customers needs and expectations as a priority to create the best possible solutions for a balanced life. Available online and 100% locally made, Polysleep offers high-quality products while contributing to the local economy's influence and reducing environmental impact. As a business with the purpose to change the world for the better through sleep, for every 10 mattresses sold, Polysleep donates 1 mattress to a person in need collaborating with hundreds of charities across Canada and supporting local initiatives on behalf of the community and the environment. Polysleep has expanded its assortment to include The Polysleep Pillow, The Polysleep Antimicrobial Topper and The Polysleep Baby Mattress.

Visit Polysleep at www.polysleep.ca and their Media Kit to access the Digital Press Kit and get everything you need to put your story together!

About the AIR MILES Reward Program.

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program, with nearly 11 million active Collectors, representing approximately two-thirds of all Canadian households. AIR MILES Collectors get Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. It is the only loyalty program of its kind to give Collectors the flexibility and choice to use Miles on aspirational Rewards, such as Merchandise, Travel, Events or Attractions, or instantly, in-store or online, through AIR MILES® Cash at participating Partner locations. For more information, please visit www.airmiles.ca. ®™ Trademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership under license by LoyaltyOne, Co.

