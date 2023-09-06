POLYCOR SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES ROCAMAT ACQUISITION, REDEFINING THE INTERNATIONAL LANDSCAPE FOR MASSIVE CUT STONE

PARIS, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Polycor is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of ROCAMAT, a leading producer of natural stone in France and a significant player in the international building stone production industry. This important milestone comes after Polycor's acquisition proposal was initially announced on February 27th.

Polycor and ROCAMAT have a history of collaboration, with Polycor already being a minority shareholder since 2018, assuming control of operations of five quarries in Burgundy and Gard. Through this acquisition, the Polycor Group expands its activities in France, creating new growth opportunities for the natural stone industry. Established in 1853, ROCAMAT operates 30 limestone quarries across France, four transformation plants, and maintains a workforce of nearly 160 employees.

"We are delighted to welcome ROCAMAT into the Polycor family. They are an esteemed flagship of our industry whose stones grace some of the most prestigious buildings in the world," said Patrick Perus, President and CEO of the Polycor Group. "Acquiring ROCAMAT not only allows us to inherit the exceptional expertise and know-how of its employees but also bolsters our mission of restoring natural stone to its former glory, which is the driving force behind everything we do."

Shared Values for Green Construction in France

Through this acquisition and in line with its vision for a sustainable future in construction materials, Polycor is taking a significant step forward in France by collaborating with the French group Verrecchia. With over 30 years of expertise in new cut stone construction, Verrecchia has established itself as a prominent developer, committed to becoming an expert in environmentally friendly, mixed-use construction projects.

"The buildings of the future demand a departure from short-lived and environmentally harmful materials, prioritizing the longevity of infrastructures," added Patrick Perus. "Natural stone, owing to its exceptional durability and low carbon footprint, rightfully emerges as a central component in eco-conscious and sustainable construction – an area where Verrecchia has already established a strong presence."

About the Polycor Group

The Polycor Group is the global leader in the natural stone industry, with a strong presence in Canada, France, and the United States. With over 80 quarries and 24 transformation plants, the Group's strength and scale have positioned it as the leading quarrier of dimensional natural stones worldwide. Founded in 1987 in Québec City, Canada, the company takes pride in its rich heritage of stone craftsmanship showcased in numerous historical landmarks, and commercial, institutional, and residential projects. With a team of nearly 1,500 dedicated professionals, the Group remains committed to delivering exceptional results. For more information, please visit the company's website or connect on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About ROCAMAT

Founded in 1853 and recognized in France and abroad, ROCAMAT specializes in extracting and transforming French limestone for major construction companies, public works, historical monuments, architects, and other key players in the stone industry. ROCAMAT operates approximately 30 quarries in France, four plants, and an exceptional team of nearly 160 employees.

