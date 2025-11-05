SAINT-SEBASTIEN-DE-FRONTENAC, QC, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Polycor announced today the receipt of a definitive offer for the sale of its business in France to HBI (the parent company of Iribarren Pierres Naturelles), a family business since 1976 and now a significant actor in the French natural stone industry. Subject to certain approvals, Polycor anticipates the transaction will close in Q4 2025.

Details of the proposed transaction were disclosed in a separate announcement made earlier today by press release in France.

"We are pleased to be transitioning the ownership of our unique and historically significant assets in France to HBI and its founder Bertrand Iribarren, who have a long history in the natural stone industry in France. The sale of our business in France will allow Polycor to further concentrate its focus on North America, where we see ample opportunities for growth both organically and through acquisitions", said Anthony Pagano, Chief Executive Officer of Polycor Inc.

About Polycor

Polycor is a world leader in the natural stone industry. Founded in Quebec City in 1987, Polycor employs over 1,000 people in Canada, the United States and France. Its world-class reputation comes from a great legacy of stone work on historical landmarks and institutional, commercial and residential projects. For more information, visit Polycor's website and follow the company on its various social networks such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Polycor inc.

For more information: [email protected]