SAINT-SEBASTIEN-DE-FRONTENAC, QC, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Polycor announced today that it has successfully closed the previously-announced sale of its business in France to HBI (the parent company of Iribarren Pierres Naturelles).

"This sale represents an important step in the evolution of our group. It will allow us to focus on our activities in North America while ensuring a solid future for the divested business", said Anthony Pagano, Chief Executive Officer of Polycor Inc.

About Polycor

Polycor is a world leader in the natural stone industry. Founded in Quebec City in 1987, Polycor employs over 900 people in Canada and the United States. Its world-class reputation comes from a great legacy of stone work on historical landmarks and institutional, commercial and residential projects. For more information, visit Polycor's website and follow the company on its various social networks such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Polycor inc.

For more information: [email protected]