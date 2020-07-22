Poly Tech Talent and PerfectQue Enter Global Strategic Partnership to Expand Top Tier IT Recruiting and Outsourcing Capabilities

Poly Tech Talent and PerfectQue bring first-rate IT recruiting and global outsourcing together to help clients build world-class technical and customer support teams.

TORONTO, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Poly Tech Talent (Poly) and PerfectQue are pleased to announce a global strategic partnership, combining Poly Tech Talent's IT recruitment and local outsourcing experience with PerfectQue's global outsourcing services.

Remote work is here to stay, and it's natural for employers to think outside their home country. A holistic and proactive approach is required to maintain your competitive advantage. The Poly-PerfectQue partnership creates a strong team to enable global outsourcing, talent strategy and organizational change management, as clients make the move through successful outsourcing transformations.

"Working together as one team, this partnership expands our capabilities and reach," Virginia Poly, President and Founder of Poly Tech Talent. "Our goal is to create global customer and technical support teams for our Canadian clients that are a great fit for their organization. Our clients and customers need to feel as though their global team is sitting with them in the same office."

"Our partnership simplifies the process of recruiting top tier local technical talent and building distributed customer support and technical teams in Central Europe that meet your 24/7/365 business needs," says Asif Chowdhary, CEO of PerfectQue. "Our customer support team in Europe changes your state of mind."

About Poly Tech Talent

Poly Tech Talent (www.polytechtalent.com) is a Toronto-based recruitment firm that specializes in providing top-tier technical talent. Their services include permanent full-time placements, contract placements and other workforce solutions that help organizations achieve their vision.

They are recognized as a strategic partner and reliable source of premium IT talent, particularly in the GTA. Customers include Fortune 500 companies as well as small- and medium-sized Canadian tech companies.

Poly Tech Talent is extending their talent reach in collaboration with PerfectQue (www.perfectque.com) a Toronto-based outsourcing specialist to help organizations achieve their technical and back office support challenges with a distributed team model.

About PerfectQue

PerfectQue (www.perfectque.com) is a Toronto-based outsourcing company which specializes in building customer support and technical teams in Central Europe. Its 100% ownership of offices in Europe enables PerfectQue to recruit, onboard and retain top talent that delivers value to its clients in Canada and the U.S.

In forming a strategic partnership with Poly, PerfectQue's presence in Central Europe delivers a global solution with a unique Canadian perspective, focused on building teams that are integrated with your people, processes and culture.

