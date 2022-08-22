Poly Culture North America releases 2022 corporate social responsibility report

VANCOUVER, Canada, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -- Poly Culture of North America released its annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report (hereinafter referred to report). The report on four dimensions of Culture exchange, Operational Safety, Employee Development, and Exchange with Communities introduced the company in 2021 to fulfill corporate social responsibility measures and practices.

Based on full respect for the cultural characteristics of different countries, Poly Culture North America promotes the exchange and mutual appreciation between the excellent traditional Chinese culture and the cultures of other countries. It creates cultural products and art exhibitions that have Chinese characteristics and meet the needs of international audiences. The global COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the live performance industry. Poly Culture North America is breaking boundaries through its innovative "online + offline" performance model, using online concerts, exhibitions, lectures, and other art forms to dialogue with the world. In addition, Poly Culture North America has always been committed to building a good partnership with the local government and community, adhering to the cooperation concept of "mutual benefit and common development".

As an essential way for Poly Culture North America to step into the international stage, Poly Culture North America will continue to effectively fulfill its corporate social responsibility, better adapt to the global development trend and promote sustainable development.

SOURCE Poly Culture North America

