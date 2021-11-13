Poly Culture North America Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Poly Culture North America released its annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report. In the report, the Company detailed the efforts to operate with integrity and positively impact society, establishes broad sustainability goals.

The Company has proactively created a friendly community atmosphere and established cooperative relationships with the Vancouver Academy of Music (VAM). During the pandemic period, Poly Culture North America and the VAM presented a visual feast for the audience through several online concerts and invited famous musicians from China and Canada to conduct cross-regional communication through music to express their best wishes to music lovers. Although the Pacific Ocean separates China and Canada, the friendly exchanges between the two countries have a long history. As a culture company, Poly Group North America hope to immerse ourselves in the local community and build good relationships with resident

In addition to several areas that the Company reports on each year, the newly released 2021 report highlights the Company's social stewardship effort in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

