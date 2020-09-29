Pollitt Investment Council Launches Plutus Super Flow-Through LP

Introducing Plutus Super Flow-Through LP, managed by Pollitt Investment Council Inc.

Innovative approach to maximizing tax benefits while offering flexibility of duration (Expected rollover date is May 1 2021).

2021). Fundamental and quantitative approach to resource investing in mineral exploration in Canada .

. Tax-deferred rollover into Mainstream Minerals Corporation. Mainstream is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia , Alberta , Saskatchewan , Manitoba , and Ontario and its common shares are not currently listed on any exchange or market. The Company will provide an update on the Proposed Transaction and public listing process in a press release at a later date.

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Plutus Super Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") is pleased to announce its' launch to high-net-worth investors. The Partnership has issued an Offering Memorandum in connection with an unlimited number of National Class limited partnership units of the Partnership (the "National Class A and Class F Units" with FundSERV Codes PCO101 and PCO103, respectively), intended for investors in all provinces of Canada, and an unlimited number of Québec Class limited partnership units of the Partnership (the "Québec Class Units with FundSERV Codes PCO111 and PC0113, respectively" and, together with the National Class Units, the "Units"). The minimum Offering in respect of National Class Units is 4,000 National Class Units ($400,000.00) and the minimum Offering in respect of Québec Class Units is 4,000 Québec Class Units ($400,000.00). The minimum initial subscription amount is 50 Units ($5,000.00). Minimum multiples of 10 Units ($1,000.00) for subscriptions above 50 Units ($5,000.00).

National Class Investment Objective & Tax Benefits:

The Plutus Super Flow-Through Limited Partnership aims to invest in flow-through shares of resource companies involved in mineral exploration in Canada with the objective to maximize the tax benefit. National Class Limited Partners must be residents of Canada or liable to pay Canadian income tax. Investors are expected to receive tax deductions for 2020 of approximately 115% of the amount invested based on and subject to certain conditions as set forth in the Offering Memorandum.

Québec Class Investment Objective & Tax Benefits:

The Plutus Super Flow-through LP aims to invest in flow-through shares of resource companies involved in mineral exploration in Canada with the objective to maximize the tax benefit. Investors are expected to receive tax deductions for 2020 of up to approximately 135% of the amount invested based on and subject to certain conditions as set forth in the Offering Memorandum.

Liquidity Event:

The General Partner currently intends that the Liquidity Event will be a Rollover Transaction pursuant to which the Partnership will transfer its assets to Mainstream Minerals in exchange for Mainstream Minerals Shares'. Within 60 days after the transfer of the assets of the Partnership to Mainstream, the Partnership will be dissolved and its net assets, consisting mainly of the Mainstream Shares, will be distributed to the Partners.

Portfolio Manager:

Plutus Super Flow-Through LP will be managed be Yvan Grégoire, CFA, FCSI, President and Portfolio Manager of Pollitt Investment Council Inc. Pollitt Investment Council will use a fundamental and quantitative approach in their stock selection. Plutus plans on leveraging its experienced management team to source high quality deal flow.

Offering Jurisdictions:

Each of the Provinces and Territories of Canada.

SOURCE Plutus Super Flow-Through LP

For further information: Jason Libenson, President, Tel: 1-647-534-9881, Email: [email protected], Web: www.plutus-ft.ca