POLLARD BANKNOTE TO HIGHLIGHT INNOVATION AT THE WORLD LOTTERY SUMMIT 2024

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote" or "the Company") is pleased to announce its participation at the 2024 World Lottery Summit ("WLS") in Paris, France where it will demonstrate strategies to propel player journeys and showcase solutions designed to drive growth for lotteries and the good causes they support. As a Platinum Contributor, Pollard Banknote is also delighted to have the opportunity to speak to lottery innovation during the main stage presentation and panels.

Pollard Banknote invites lottery professionals to explore its trade show booth from October 21 to 24 and discover how the Company delivers retail excellence, outstanding games, and digital innovation to its clients. The booth will feature engaging interactive product presentations and display stations, offering detailed information on retail strategies that enhance visibility as well as in-lane and self-serve solutions that ease the purchase process. Innovative scratch tickets, eInstant games, and omnichannel programs that demonstrate a commitment to building valuable player experiences will also be showcased. Additionally, attendees will learn more about Pollard Banknote's continuous investment in digital innovation, providing comprehensive solutions and strategies that maximize engagement and drive revenue.

Pollard Banknote is also excited to present its own full-scale Omnichannel Gaming Solution powered by the cutting-edge technology of its Pollard Catalyst™ Gaming Platform ("Catalyst™"). The solution is designed with exceptional flexibility and configurability to meet a variety of lottery technology and services needs across all channels of player engagement. It is a fully cloud-native, modular, and API-first solution that is uniquely positioned to revolutionize the lottery gaming systems space by leapfrogging legacy alternatives. The platform's modern design easily integrates with other solutions, accelerates roadmap development, and enables cutting-edge features such as fully automatic scalability, even during high-demand jackpot runs. Catalyst™ delivers world-class user experiences for players and a 360-degree view of player data, which can be used to responsibly generate and personalize engagement.

"Pollard Banknote is thrilled to be participating at the World Lottery Summit in Paris," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "Our focus on innovation, retail excellence, and delivering valuable player experiences is fueling game-changing solutions, and we are looking forward to demonstrating how we are helping shape the future of lottery as we know it."

As one of the top industry trade shows and conferences of the year, the World Lottery Summit, hosted by the World Lottery Association, is a central meeting place for the international lottery community where members exchange ideas, share industry best practices, and are inspired by engaging discussions and presentations. For more information, please visit www.worldlotterysummit.org.

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The Company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

