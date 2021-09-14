Pollard Banknote Selected as "Legal Team of the Year" Finalist at Global Regulatory Awards

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is proud to announce that its legal team has been shortlisted in the category of In-House Counsel/Legal Team of the Year at the 2021 Global Regulatory Awards hosted by VIXIO Gambling Compliance.

The Global Regulatory Awards are the largest and most influential awards that recognize businesses, teams, and individuals that have excelled and set new standards in the compliance and responsible gambling industry. The In-House Counsel/Legal Team of the Year category celebrates an individual or team who upholds the company's reputation by ensuring that regulatory guidelines are strictly followed and by proactively advising management to help guide the business.

The Pollard Banknote legal team, led by Riva Richard, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, was nominated and subsequently selected as a finalist for In-House Counsel/Legal Team of the Year following an exceptional year. In addition to its regular wide-ranging portfolio of legal matters and the successful appeal of the Wire Act litigation to the First Circuit of the US Court of Appeals, the legal team deftly managed multiple strategic transactions for Pollard Banknote, including acquisitions, joint ventures, and other commercial partnerships.

To bring four large-scale acquisitions to completion, the team masterfully navigated the complexity of compliance regulations across multiple international jurisdictions. For instance, the acquisition of Next Generation Lotteries AS ("NGL"), a leading provider of lottery management and iLottery technology in Europe and Asia, involved retaining local counsel and addressing local regulatory requirements in six jurisdictions. Pollard Banknote's legal team met this challenge by leveraging its extensive transaction experience and keen judgment while working within the confines of an ambitious overall timeline.

"On behalf of Pollard Banknote and our family of companies, I congratulate our hardworking legal team on this well-deserved acknowledgement by the prestigious Global Regulatory Awards," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "Last year was a busy and exciting one for us, a highlight of which was the completion of several important strategic acquisitions. Our legal team managed and consulted on these acquisitions through their entire life cycles, demonstrating their strong understanding of our business and supporting our continued growth. The newly acquired companies are recognized leaders in the lottery and charitable gaming industries and will enhance the support we provide to our lottery clients to help increase revenue for the good causes they support."

The winner of the In-House Counsel/Legal Team of the Year award, along with 19 other categories, will be announced on October 21, 2021 at the fifth annual Global Regulatory Awards.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

For further information: Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Rob Rose, Chief Financial Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; John Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected]; Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323

