Pollard Banknote's Schafer Systems Named Finalist for Lottery Product of the Year at International Gaming Awards

The Lottery Product of the Year award recognizes a product that is innovative in approach, provides the ability to connect and engage customers, and offers the very best options in playing. Select 4™ achieves this by taking the best features of a self-service ITVM and reducing its size to provide lotteries the opportunity to sell instant tickets without the presence of a cashier in new markets that have been previously difficult to penetrate, such as bars, restaurants, bowling alleys, coffee shops, and others. The compact design of Select 4™ allows it to fit almost anywhere and features a fun, digital interface that grabs players' attention. The security and ease of use offered by this innovative unit is a gamechanger for retailers and lotteries alike.

"We are so pleased to see our Select 4™ product receive this recognition," said Teresa Immel, Senior Director, Sales and Marketing, Schafer Systems. "Retail expansion has and continues to be a focus of ours and Select 4™, which is perfect for non-traditional locations such as restaurants and bars, is redefining retail for lottery by increasing the number and types of locations where instant tickets are sold. Select 4™ has been successfully launched in two U.S. jurisdictions to date and has continually been met with player excitement and has proven to increase instant ticket sales. We look forward to continuing to work with our lottery partners to see how Select 4™ and other products from our portfolio can be leveraged to attract new players and contribute to continued sales growth."

The winners of the International Gaming Awards will be announced on April 11, 2022, at an awards event in London, England.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

