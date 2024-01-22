Pollard Banknote's easyVEND™ Selected as Finalist for Lottery Product of the Year at the International Gaming Awards

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) is proud to announce that it has been selected as a finalist at the 2024 International Gaming Awards in the Lottery Product of the Year category for easyVEND™, a retail innovation that provides a secure and convenient way to sell instant tickets in multi-lane and self-serve checkouts.

easyVEND™ menu board in a retail setting (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited)

The Lottery Product of the Year award recognizes a company that has offered the best lottery innovation in the past 12 months. The winning product is chosen for its innovative approach and ability to connect and engage customers with the very best playing options. Pollard Banknote's easyVEND™ achieves this by enabling lotteries to position their top-performing games front and centre at retailers so that customers can include instant tickets with their other purchases in a single easy transaction.

easyVEND™ is the latest in a cutting-edge portfolio of solutions for the ever-evolving retail landscape developed by Pollard Banknote, the market leader for innovative instant ticket dispensing, display, and merchandising solutions. easyVEND™ gives consumers more choice in where and when they purchase lottery products, provides retailers with highly secure ticket storage and frictionless vending, and supports lotteries merchandising their products in new locations to achieve their full sales potential. The solution employs industry-leading security and Pollard Banknote's proprietary In-Lane Activation Platform™ to streamline ticket sales and reconciliation. Its modular design is suitable for a variety of workspace layouts and the unit can be shared by multiple tills. easyVEND™'s menu board showcases the lottery's choice of eye-catching instant tickets, increasing visibility for consumers. easyVEND™ made its market debut in Texas in 2023 and is already generating interest from other jurisdictions.

"Pollard Banknote is honoured to be recognized as a finalist for Lottery Product of the Year at this year's International Gaming Awards," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "easyVEND™ exemplifies our commitment to retail excellence. Lotteries can use this innovative product to open new sales channels in checkout lanes and make the lottery ticket purchasing experience as convenient and positive as possible. Increasing the number and type of locations where instant tickets are sold is a great way for lotteries to sustain growth. We look forward to continuing to partner with lotteries on retail expansion to drive instant ticket sales and maximize contributions for the good causes they support."

The International Gaming Awards, now in their 17th year, are judged by an esteemed panel of industry experts and highlight the very best the global gaming industry has to offer. Winners will be announced on February 5, 2024, at an awards event at the Savoy Hotel in London, England.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.2% by the Pollard family and 35.8% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

