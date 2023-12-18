Pollard Banknote Joins 2023 Gift Responsibly Campaign to Raise Awareness of Youth Gambling Risks

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) is pleased to announce its participation in the 2023 Gift Responsibly Campaign, joining lotteries and organizations across North America and around the world to raise awareness about the risks of underage gambling. The campaign is organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling ("NCPG") and the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviours at McGill University.

As a proven partner to lotteries worldwide, Pollard Banknote is committed to helping its lottery and charitable gaming customers grow revenue for good causes in a socially responsible manner. Drawing on its extensive lottery experience and leadership in the industry, Pollard Banknote understands that supporting responsible gaming requires a complete ecosystem that involves education, knowledgeable and aware lottery teams, a communications plan, and tools to enable lotteries to promote a positive play experience, including by preventing underage gambling.

Responsible gaming policies and practices are inherent across all aspects of Pollard Banknote's business — from the careful design of instant scratch tickets to appeal strictly to adults, to the tools and safeguards embedded as core components of its digital solutions — ensuring that Pollard Banknote's products uphold the highest standards of quality, fairness, and safety. As a testament to its ongoing commitment to responsible gaming, Pollard Banknote holds an Associate Member World Lottery Association ("WLA") Responsible Gaming certification.

"Pollard Banknote is proud to be involved in the Gift Responsibly Campaign this year," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "We pride ourselves on being a socially responsible company, and we collaborate with NCPG, the WLA, and lotteries around the world to infuse positive change into our communities. During the upcoming holiday season and all year round, we are continually working with our lottery partners to promote safe and responsible gaming practices."

"The potential long-term risks associated with underage gambling exposure cannot be understated," said Keith Whyte, NCPG Executive Director. "I commend each Gift Responsibly Campaign participant for their commitment to raising awareness about the risks of youth gambling. Now, more than ever, we must continue to insist that lottery tickets are never appropriate gifts for children."

The Gift Responsibly Campaign began in November and runs through the end of December, with participating lotteries and organizations engaging in public awareness activities. The campaign is endorsed by the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries ("NASPL"), the WLA, and European Lotteries.

