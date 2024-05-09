POLLARD BANKNOTE CONFIRMS VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

WINNIPEG, MB, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") confirms the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on May 9th, 2024, the results of which have been posted on SEDAR. A total of 23,534,249 common shares representing approximately 87.04% of Pollard's outstanding shares, were presented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Dave Brown 22,731,825 96.75 763,221 3.25 Lee Meagher 22,299,461 94.91 1,195,585 5.09 Carmele Peter 22,411,662 95.39 1,083,384 4.61 Gordon Pollard 21,621,437 92.03 1,873,609 7.97 John Pollard 21,997,033 93.62 1,498,013 6.38 Douglas Pollard 21,996,933 93.62 1,498,113 6.38

In addition, Pollard's shareholders approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors. Detailed voting results for all resolutions were posted under Pollard's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

For further information: Rob Rose, Chief Financial Officer, E-mail: [email protected]