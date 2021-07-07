Pollard Banknote Awarded Instant Ticket Printing Contract by the Danish Lottery (Danske Lotteri Spil A/S)

WINNIPEG, MB, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is pleased to announce that, following a competitive procurement process, it has been awarded a primary contract from Danske Lotteri Spil A/S ("Lottery"), Denmark's national lottery, to supply instant ticket printing and related services. Under this contract, Pollard Banknote will continue to print the Lottery's instant tickets until July 31, 2025.

This new contract marks the continuation of the strong partnership between Pollard Banknote and Danske Lotteri Spil A/S, which began in 2008. An important commonality between the two organizations is their understanding of the significant role innovation plays in attracting new players and maintaining the excitement of existing players.

As a result, continuous innovation has been a hallmark of this highly collaborative relationship. Many of the Lottery's most popular games have utilized innovative Pollard Banknote print techniques, such as Scratch Tab™, Scratch FX™, Eco Scratch ReNew™, and neon inks. The Lottery's holiday games, such as Pakkejagt, Julekalender, and Den store julekalendar—all printed by Pollard Banknote—continue to be sales-driving perennial favourites in the Danish market.

"We are very happy to extend our longstanding relationship with the Danish Lottery," said Michelle Annandale, Vice President, International Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "We are dedicated to supporting the Lottery's goal of broadening player engagement through the expansion of its instant ticket portfolio with new concepts, as well as the introduction of higher price points that leverage our unique and innovative products."

"Pollard Banknote has been a great collaborative partner for us. Under this new contract, the Lottery will be able to continue to benefit from the company's many innovative options that enhance and add value to our instant games and help drive sales and support good causes in Denmark," said Malene Hyldig, Head of Instant Games, Danske Lotteri Spil A/S. "Additionally, we appreciate Pollard Banknote's expertise in the lottery industry and particularly in the European market."

Started in 1949, Danske Lotteri Spil A/S is a subsidiary of Danske Spil A/S and is part of the Danske Spil Group. Lottery proceeds support athletics, culture, health, protection of the environment, and other good causes across Denmark. The Danske Spil Group is 80 percent state-owned, while the National Olympic Committee and Sports Federation of Denmark own 10 percent, and the Danish Gymnastics and Sports Associations own the remaining 10 percent.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

