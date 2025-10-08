Pollard Banknote Awarded Contract by the National Lottery of Belgium to Deliver Omnichannel Gaming Platform

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote", "the Company"; TSX: PBL) is thrilled to announce that, following a notice of intent to award and a mandatory 15-day standstill period under Belgian procurement law, the National Lottery of Belgium ("Loterie Nationale", "the Lottery") has awarded the company a contract to deliver and operate a next-generation Gaming Platform. The new Gaming Platform from Pollard Banknote will securely support Loterie Nationale's core business, including the sale of draw games, instant games, and more, across both retail and online channels. Valued at approximately €177 million (CAD $289 million), the 12-year agreement--effective immediately--underscores Pollard Banknote's global growth and leadership in digital lottery innovation.

This project is a key strategic advancement as it marks the first omnichannel deployment of Pollard Banknote's Catalyst™ Gaming Platform--a future-ready solution designed to unify and elevate the player experience. Built on a cloud-native, microservices architecture, Catalyst delivers unrivaled flexibility and scalability to evolve with the Lottery's changing needs, and brings everything together into one seamless ecosystem, including:

Omnichannel Central Gaming System to seamlessly sell lottery products across retail and digital channels

Player Account Management to securely manage player information, wallets, and preferences

Player Engagement Technology to enhance interactions and responsibly drive long-term player value

Game Aggregation Bridge to deliver diverse game content from leading game providers in one unified player experience

Instant Ticket Management System to optimize warehousing, inventory control, and instant ticket distribution

Integrated Marketing Engagement Platform to deliver personalized, data-driven experiences at every player touchpoint

"This award represents a significant milestone in Pollard Banknote's history," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "By choosing Catalyst to power its core operations, Loterie Nationale has not only placed its trust in us, but has also endorsed our vision for the future of lottery innovation. Together, we're redefining the global standard for how lotteries engage with players--securely, responsibly, and seamlessly across channels."

Pollard Banknote began working with Loterie Nationale in 1998, later becoming the Lottery's primary instant ticket supplier in 2005. Over the years, this relationship has grown into a strong, collaborative partnership, built on trust and driven by innovation, laying the groundwork for this bold new initiative.

Established in 1934, Loterie Nationale plays a vital role in supporting public welfare. Each year, it contributes over €365 million to good causes across healthcare, culture, sports, education, and social inclusion, helping to build a stronger, more equitable society through responsible gaming and reinvestment.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a partner of choice to responsibly drive revenues for good causes both at retail and through digital channels for lotteries and charitable gaming markets worldwide. We empower our customers to maximize success through innovative offerings, strategic marketing, portfolio management, analytics, and end-to-end warehousing and logistics services. We offer an extensive high-performing gaming lineup, including instant tickets, pull-tab tickets and vending machines, the full range of paper and electronic bingo products, and cutting-edge electronic pull-tab gaming solutions. Our Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio delivers impactful retail ticket merchandising and in-lane options. Our player-facing digital suite includes apps, websites, loyalty programs, and the transformative Pollard Catalyst™ Gaming Platform that powers our turnkey iLottery program. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more, visit www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

