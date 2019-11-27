POLL: 50 % of Canadian accident victims just don't know what to do

Top 3 tips for accident victims – helping them to make the right call

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Half of all Canadian drivers admit they don't know what to do immediately after having an accident.

And that's a costly mistake for drivers who can find themselves quickly overwhelmed or taken advantage of, a new survey by Aviva Canada shows.

Navigating through the claims journey can be intimidating but it doesn't have to be. Accidents are traumatic enough. Whether it's a small fender bender, or a severe accident, individuals can feel confused and fearful. Making the right call after an accident can provide a better experience, saving time, and money.

"We were surprised at just how many Canadians are confused about what to do after they have an accident," said Oliver Rudd, Vice President, Auto Claims at Aviva Canada. "It's a normal instinct to reach out to a loved one, but that next call needs to be to your insurance company or broker who can guide you through the process and help you avoid costly mistakes or delays."

The new national survey conducted for Aviva Canada by Pollara Strategic Insights, shows that:

50% of Canadians are unprepared to navigate the claims process, following a car accident.

30% of those in an accident, place their first call to a family member or loved one, with that number increasing to over 50% for young people.

Most consumers aren't aware of what to say to tow truck drivers.

Very few Canadians completely understand their rental coverage and some may overpay as a result.

About one-third of Canadians are very likely to use an insurer-approved auto repair shop.

While unfortunate, there are towing, auto repair and rental suppliers who can take advantage of accident victims' uncertainty. Insurance companies vet and monitor preferred vendors to ensure the best possible customer service. Aviva customers who go through a preferred vendor have their claim settled, on average, 30 days faster, save over $1,000 in claim costs, and are more satisfied overall.

Here are the Top 3 Tips for drivers following an accident:

Call emergency services, if necessary. Call your insurance company or broker. Avoid signing any blank work order forms or agreements from tow, repair, or rental vendors.

The survey was conducted by Pollara Strategic Insights through online interviews with 1,500 Canadians, 18 years of age and older, with a current auto insurance policy. The interviews were carried out between October 14 to 21 , 2019. The results are considered accurate within plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. For a full copy of the survey results contact Aviva.

About Aviva Canada

Aviva Canada is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the country, providing home, automobile, leisure/lifestyle and business insurance to 2.8 million customers. A subsidiary of UK-based Aviva plc, Aviva Canada has more than 4,000 employees focused on creating a bright and sustainable future for their customers and our communities.

