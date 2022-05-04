Political figures, TV personalities, and business leaders unite behind the provocative message in former Mayor Claudette Cain Coulas' new book!

Claudette's Transformation Roadmap, coupled with her mentoring and experiences over the last four decades have produced exciting results for both men and women aspiring to greater things.

"The world needs more women at every decision-making table because we bring a unique perspective and a lot of common sense to every situation," said Claudette in a recent interview with Black Card Books.

Her newly published book will be launched with bookstore signing, speaking tours and press tour across the country, beginning at:

INDIGO STORE – CATARAQUI MALL – KINGSTON, ONTARIO – MAY 14/22 – 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

OTTAWA CITY HALL – HOST MAYOR JIM WATSON – JUNE 23/22 – 5:00 PM

Proceeds of the book project with be shared with Kingston's Dawn House and Women for Mental Health at the Royal in Ottawa.

Available for spirited interviews, political commentary, motivational talks. Mrs. Cain Coulas is bilingual (English/French)

Quotations

"Take a page from Claudette Cain on what success is all about."

Jim Watson

Ottawa Mayor

"This book will IGNITE women everywhere."

Gerry Robert

Bestselling Author of The Millionaire Mindset

"Claudette is a fireball."

Hazel McCallion

Former Mississauga Mayor

"Claudette offers a winning combination to put you on a path to reaching your dream job and an amazing life of peace, joy and gratitude."

Nabil Hanna

Pharmacist/owner Shoppers Drug Mart

"Women will have the real opportunity to learn how to make a real difference in this world. She tells it like it is - and always does."

Kathy McMillan CFP®, CFDS, CIM®, CeFT®, R.F.P. Director, Wealth Management, Investment Advisor

"Claudette will help women propel themselves…"

The Honourable Sheila Copps

Deputy Prime Minister of Canada

Links

Media Kit: https://blackcardmarketinggroup.box.com/s/5me7mybdh2sjj3o4aay132e0hoo9s0zt





Author Website: https://claudettecaincoulas.com/





Publisher Website: https://www.gerryrobert.com/caudette-cain-coulas





Jim Watson video: https://claudettecaincoulas.com/testimonial/

CONTACT

JOHANNA TUAZON

Press Secretary

Black Card Books

[email protected]

1 (877) 280-8536

SOURCE Cain Coulas Communications