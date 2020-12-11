Police Victim Services BC (PVSBC) Announces 2021 Board of Directors
Dec 11, 2020, 13:10 ET
VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - PVSBC is pleased to announce the election of the 2021 Board of Directors and Officers:
- Connie Buck, Ft. St. John RCMP Victim Services - Regional Director, North East
- Anita Eilander, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Victim Services - Regional Director, Thompson Okanagan and Board President
- Karyn French, Greater Victoria Police Victim Services - Regional Director, Vancouver Island
- Tim Hall, Coquitlam RCMP Victim Services - Regional Director, Fraser Valley
- Sgt. Frank Jang, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team - RCMP Representative
- Jessica Johnson, Vancouver Police Victim Services - Regional Director, Lower Mainland and Board Vice President
- Heather Kerry, Vice President, Finance, Uvic Properties – Board Treasurer
- D/Chief Jason Laidman, Victoria Police Department - Municipal Police Representative
- Amanda Murphy, Ridge Meadows RCMP Victim Services – Board Secretary
- Sherry Pellegrino, Terrace RCMP Victim Services - Regional Director, North West
- Carla Sampson, Cowichan Valley RCMP Victim Services - RCMP Victim Services Program Representative
- Christine Van Dyke, Castlegar RCMP Victim Services - Regional Director, Columbia Kootenay
- Barbara Vincent, Nelson Police Victim Services - Municipal Police Victim Services Representative
PVSBC, created in 1984, is the BC registered not for profit charity membership-based organization mandated to advocate and represent the interests of 92+ local police-based victim service (pbvs) organizations including all women and men who are the governors, executive, employees and volunteers, across the Province of BC. Our Vision is to ensure all victims of crime and trauma across BC receive compassionate, professional, and consistent services.
PVSBC leads in advocating, representing and communicating with members, partners, stakeholders, governments and members of the public on the development and delivery of professional trauma informed practice, critical incident response in partnership with police, ongoing services to victims, baseline and advanced training, professional development and member support programs.
PVSBC will continue to work with all sector partners and stakeholders, on behalf of its members, on the following priorities throughout 2021:
- Sector wide Comprehensive Provincial Review
- Occupational Health and Wellness Programing
- Training and Professional Development Implementation
- Governance, Membership Services and Financial Accountability
- Special Committee on Reforming the Police Act Participation
Outgoing Board President Karyn French stated "through out 2020, PVSBC has come together as a team to build a solid organizational foundation. I have the utmost confidence our new Board of Directors embodies a strong commitment in providing the key leadership ensuring the needs and aspirations of our members will remain the central focus throughout 2021."
