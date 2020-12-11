Police Victim Services BC (PVSBC) Announces 2021 Board of Directors

PVSBC, created in 1984, is the BC registered not for profit charity membership-based organization mandated to advocate and represent the interests of 92+ local police-based victim service (pbvs) organizations including all women and men who are the governors, executive, employees and volunteers, across the Province of BC. Our Vision is to ensure all victims of crime and trauma across BC receive compassionate, professional, and consistent services.

PVSBC leads in advocating, representing and communicating with members, partners, stakeholders, governments and members of the public on the development and delivery of professional trauma informed practice, critical incident response in partnership with police, ongoing services to victims, baseline and advanced training, professional development and member support programs.

PVSBC will continue to work with all sector partners and stakeholders, on behalf of its members, on the following priorities throughout 2021:

Sector wide Comprehensive Provincial Review

Occupational Health and Wellness Programing

Training and Professional Development Implementation

Governance, Membership Services and Financial Accountability

Special Committee on Reforming the Police Act Participation

Outgoing Board President Karyn French stated "through out 2020, PVSBC has come together as a team to build a solid organizational foundation. I have the utmost confidence our new Board of Directors embodies a strong commitment in providing the key leadership ensuring the needs and aspirations of our members will remain the central focus throughout 2021."

Backgrounder attached: 2020 – 2022 Strategic Plan

