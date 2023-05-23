Police intercept trailer full of contraband tobacco

CORNWALL, ON, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) seized an enclosed cargo trailer full of unstamped tobacco.

On Friday, May 12, members of the CRTF followed a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a trailer as it was leaving the Cornwall Port of Entry. Upon conducting the traffic stop under the authority of the Customs Act, the officers discovered that the trailer was full of unstamped tobacco.

The CRTF arrested the driver and seized a total of 1176 kilograms of unstamped tobacco, the Dodge Ram pickup truck and the trailer.

Maurice Reginald Tracy (58) of Cornwall has been:

Charged by the RCMP with possession of unstamped tobacco, contrary to Section 32 (1) of the Excise Act, 2001

Charged by the Ontario Ministry of Finance with possession of unmarked fine cut tobacco for sale, contrary to Section 29 (1) of the Tobacco Tax Act

Possession of unmarked fine cut tobacco, contrary to Section 29(2) of the Tobacco Tax Act

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, 29 Second Street West, Cornwall, Ontario, on June 6 2023, at 9 am. to answer to the Excise Act charge and on July 11 at Provincial Offences Court on 26th Pitt Street, Cornwall, Ontario to answer to the Tobacco Tax Act charges.

The CRTF is a joint task force made up of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live but your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more effective. If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact local police, the RCMP Cornwall detachment at 613-937-2800, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

"The Cornwall Regional Task Force works diligently to target the underground economy, which is fuelled in part by the illicit smuggling of contraband tobacco. The effort made by all partner agencies of the CRTF helps keep our communities safe from the use and sale of unregulated tobacco products."

Inspector Jamie McGowan,

Acting Officer in Charge, O Division Border Integrity Program

