Policaro Motorsports Gears Up for the FEL Sports Car Championship, Canada Series 2024

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Policaro Motorsports, a distinguished division of Policaro Group, an exclusive luxury automotive retail group in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Southern Ontario, is gearing up for an exhilarating season in the FEL Sports Car Championship, Canada Series in 2024. Partnered with VPX Motorsport, a multi-race winning organization based in Toronto, the team is proudly sponsored by two prominent dealerships under the Policaro Group umbrella, Porsche Centre Oakville, and Porsche Centre Kitchener-Waterloo.

The racing schedule spans five race weekends in 2024, with 2-3 races per weekend:

May 19-21 : Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP)

: Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) June 21-23 : Calabogie

: July 19-21 : Honda Indy Toronto

: Honda Indy Toronto Aug 9-11 : Grand Prix de Trois- Rivières (GP3R)

: Grand Prix de Trois- Rivières (GP3R) Aug 30-Sept 1 : Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP)

The annual motorsports event represents a chance for fans of motorsports to experience the thrill of the drive from either the track or in the comfort of their own home via live stream on FEL's online platform.

Policaro Motorsports will field two Porsche 718 GT4 RS Clubsport vehicles. "Motorsports is the heart of the Policaro Group. We believe that the brands we represent are best experienced full throttle on the track," said Francesco Policaro, CEO, Policaro Group.

Policaro Motorsport boasts a rich history on the track, having competed since 2015 and leaving an indelible mark on the North American racing scene with notable victories at the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge, and the Canadian Touring Car Championship.

About Policaro Motorsport: Policaro Motorsport is a Canadian championship-winning team and the heartbeat of Policaro Group. Committed to finding and developing top Canadian motorsport talent, the team actively promotes motorsports across Canada.

About Policaro Group: Policaro Group is an exclusive luxury automotive retailer serving the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Southern Ontario. Stewards of luxury automobile franchises encompassing seven brands – Acura, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Porsche and Volvo. Policaro Group is a multifaced enterprise focused on the future of mobility, retail business and software solutions. With commitment to customer experience and community values, Policaro Group includes Policaro Motorsport, Policaro Performance, Policaro Leasing, Motion Endeavours, and the Policaro Foundation.

About Porsche Centre Oakville: Porsche Centre Oakville, part of Policaro Group, is the premier destination for automotive excellence in Southern Ontario. Proudly serving various regions since September 2013, the dealership stands as a testament to Porsche's legacy of luxury, performance, and unparalleled craftsmanship.

About Porsche Centre Kitchener-Waterloo

Opening its doors in March 2024, Porsche Centre Kitchener-Waterloo, part of Policaro Group, is set to become a full-service and sales dealership. Bringing the iconic Porsche brand to the vibrant Kitchener-Waterloo region, the dealership will serve a wide array of surrounding areas.

About VPX Motorsport

VPX Motorsport is a dynamic company dedicated to providing the best racing and customer experience at all levels of motorsport, from professional to amateur racing. The core group at VPX Motorsport has been actively involved in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge since 2014 and the FEL Sports Car Championship since 2022.

SOURCE Policaro Motorsports

For further information: Linda Frey, [email protected], 416-716-0878