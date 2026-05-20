Zenvo Aurora Agil showcased at ROYALMOUNT Concours during Montréal's most anticipated automotive week.

OAKVILLE, ON, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Policaro Group is proud to announce an extraordinary new addition to its portfolio of world-class automotive brands: Zenvo Automotive, the Danish hypercar manufacturer globally recognized for its uncompromising performance, advanced engineering, and extremely limited production.

Zenvo Aurora Agil (CNW Group/Policaro Group)

The Zenvo brand was introduced to Canada in 2022 As the brand continues to evolve, with production milestones approaching and prototype vehicles now ready for public display, the time was right to further expand Zenvo's presence across the country through a strengthened retail and distribution strategy.

Under the new structure, the Weissach Group will continue to oversee Zenvo sales and distribution throughout Western Canada, while Policaro Group will represent the brand as Zenvo Toronto, servicing Central and Eastern Canada. Together, the partnership aims to further establish Zenvo's national presence and support the next phase of growth for the Danish hypercar manufacturer in Canada.

"We're delighted to share the sales and distribution network in Canada with the Policaro Group," said Asgar Virji of Weissach Group. "Francesco and I have spoken over several months and found strong synergies in bringing bespoke, forward-thinking products to the Canadian market. We look forward to working together to ensure Canada firmly establishes itself on the map with the Aurora Agil and future Zenvo models."

For nearly five decades, Policaro Group has built its reputation on passion, trust, and an unwavering commitment to representing the most aspirational names in automotive. The arrival of Zenvo marks another defining milestone in that journey -- one that expands the group's presence beyond ultra-luxury and into the most exclusive reaches of the global hypercar segment.

Founded in Denmark, Zenvo Automotive creates a very limited number of hand-built hypercars each year, pairing bespoke Danish craftsmanship with advanced innovation and a deeply emotional connection between driver and machine. Its newest model, the Zenvo Aurora, represents a new era for the brand: a ground-up hypercar powered by a bespoke 6.6-litre quad-turbocharged V12 engine, with hybrid performance reaching up to 1,850 bhp in its most powerful configuration.

"This is an incredibly exciting moment for Policaro Group," said Francesco Policaro, CEO of Policaro Group. "Zenvo represents everything we admire in a modern hypercar brand: rarity, craftsmanship, innovation, and a complete obsession with the driving experience. To be chosen as the exclusive partner for Central and Eastern Canada is both an honour and a major milestone as we continue to evolve our portfolio and bring the world's most exceptional automotive experiences to our clients."

To mark the beginning of this new chapter, Policaro Group will showcase the Zenvo Aurora Agil at Royalmount Concours in Montréal during one of the country's most anticipated automotive and cultural weeks. Presented during Montréal's race festivities, Royalmount Concours brings together some of Canada's rarest collector cars, supercars, and hypercars in an elevated luxury setting designed for collectors, media, clients, and automotive enthusiasts.

For more information, please visit: www.zenvotoronto.com

About Policaro Group

Founded in 1979, Policaro Group is a family-owned automotive organization representing some of the world's most prestigious luxury and performance brands. Built on a foundation of passion, integrity, and entrepreneurial spirit, the group continues to expand under the leadership of CEO Francesco Policaro, delivering exceptional experiences to clients across Ontario while staying true to its vision for the future.

SOURCE Policaro Group

Trevor Byrne, Group Director, Marketing: [email protected]