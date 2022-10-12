PÔLE LÉO Residential Development Will Create 140 Apartments in Sainte-Catherine - A project by Développement Ste-Catherine and Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

SAINTE-CATHERINE, QC, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Développement Ste-Catherine Inc., an affiliate of Cloriacité Investissements, is partnering with the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ on a commercial and residential rental development in the city of Sainte-Catherine, in the Montérégie region. Located on Rue Léo at the intersection of Route 132, the building, scheduled for delivery in spring 2024, will feature 140 apartments on the second to tenth floor and a 9,000 sq. ft. commercial portion (leased by a daycare) on the first floor.

From left to right : Steve Richard, Co-President Cloriacité Développement; Martin Raymond, Senior Vice President, Real Estate Investments, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ; Michel LeBlanc, Municipal Councillor District 6, City of Sainte-Catherine; Jocelyne Bates, Mayor of the City of Sainte-Catherine; Maxime Camerlain, Co-President Cloriacite Développement; Yvan Genest, President of Décarel; Éric Boudreault, Project Manager Décarel. (CNW Group/Développement Ste-Catherine Inc.)

This building is the first phase of a 5-phase project which once completed could have as many as 400 residential units plus front-line businesses. Cloriacité Développement is the developer of Pôle LÉO.

Sustainable development: green spaces and local services

Pôle LÉO is surrounded by green spaces, including Terry-Fox Park, Chevaliers de Colomb Park, Francis-Xavier-Fontaine Park, the RécréoParc along the St. Lawrence River and a new park that will be built in the residential section of the project. Landscaping will contribute to the greening of the spaces and the roof will be designed to reduce heat islands.

Located near services, including SmartCentres Saint-Constant with its more than 30 stores and restaurants, Pôle LÉO is in a prime location. Tenants will be able to leave their cars in the park-and-ride lot of the Sainte-Catherine train station, just 3 kilometres away, and hop on the Candiac commuter train, which will have them in downtown Montréal in less than 30 minutes. The area is also served by the Exo Roussillon bus network, which provides public transit in the region and to the Longueuil metro. As well, a drop-off/pick-up area is planned in connection with a new express bus line to the Brossard/Panama REM station. Indoor bike storage will be available for active transportation enthusiasts, and electric vehicle owners will have charging stations at their disposal.

Quotes

"We welcome the arrival of Pole LÉO. This is the culmination of a lot of hard work and reflects the City of Sainte-Catherine's desire to offer a living environment where people can live, work and play. Linked by a brand new collector street with a multi-purpose path connected to the municipal active transportation network, this neighbourhood will be set against a lush green background through the planting and preservation of trees. Its strategic location will promote sustainable economic development in keeping with our Vision 2025 by creating quality living and working spaces next to the Route 132 metropolitan transportation corridor."

Jocelyne Bates

Mayor, City of Sainte-Catherine

"Montréal's South Shore is experiencing an unprecedented boom, resulting in historically low vacancy rates. This project therefore meets a real need. With its welcoming common areas both inside and outside, along with incredible views of the city of Montréal, this apartment building will offer a truly great living environment, close to all types of services and within easy reach of major roadways and public transportation that lead straight to downtown Montréal."

Maxime Camerlain,

Co-President, Cloriacité

"We're excited about this joint venture with Développement Ste-Catherine, a company headed by two of our valued partners with whom we recently developed the CLORIA banner in Terrebonne, Trois-Rivières and Beloeil. Pôle LÉO will create more than 400 jobs, which is in line with our mission to build growth-generating, environmentally friendly projects that will benefit the Québec economy and the 748,000 shareholders of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ."

Martin Raymond,

Senior Vice-President, Real Estate Investments, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Project overview:

51,148 sq ft lot, 134,685 sq ft of residential rental space and 9,000 sq ft of commercial space for rent

10-storey building (phase 1) with 140 apartments

8 studios (400 to 500 sq ft) and 1- to 3-bedroom units ranging from 500 sq ft to 1,025 sq ft

All units will include five stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, hot water, Internet, a large balcony and large windows

Two-level underground parking with 195 spaces (11 with EV charging stations), 26 bike racks and 136 storage units, and 28 outdoor parking spaces for visitors and commercial users

Common spaces including a multipurpose room, a gym, a yoga room, an urban chalet and a rooftop terrace.

About Cloriacité Développement

Cloriacité is the outcome of a strategic alliance between two remarkable companies: Cloria Communautées Connectées and Odacité Immobilier. Pooling the two companies' strengths, Cloriacité develops real estate projects that combine residential rental units and commercial premises in the same building. With urban residential development as its primary area of expertise, Cloriacité harnesses its specialized and extensive knowledge of the real estate market to deliver successful mixed-use projects.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ has been helping to drive economic growth and employment in Québec for over 30 years by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs mixed-use, residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As of June 30, 2022, the Fonds immobilier had 47 projects worth $4.9 billion in development or construction of which the latter will ultimately create 29,000 jobs, 65 portfolio properties under management, 1.8 million square feet of land for development and a cumulative total of $181 million invested in affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division.

