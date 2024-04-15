PÔLE LÉO OCCUPANCY SET TO BEGIN IN JULY 2024

SAINTE-CATHERINE, QC, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - PÔLE LÉO, a residential development in Ville Sainte-Catherine by Cloriacité and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, will be ready for occupancy in July 2024. The 140 apartments will feature a modern decor and an environment that will appeal to people of any age looking to settle in a vibrant community where services and leisure activities are close at hand.

"We're very proud of this project, which is in keeping with our approach to develop living environments that meet the needs of all generations. For example, there will be a private daycare on the ground floor. Other amenities include coworking space, a gym, a secure space for parcel delivery, EV charging stations and a rooftop terrace, which incidentally, helps reduce heat islands," said Cloriacité co-president Maxime Camerlain.

"Considering the housing shortage in Québec, the delivery of these units couldn't come at a better time. PÔLE LÉO is centrally located in an appealing area that's suitable for every type of clientele," said Martin Raymond, President and CEO of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ.

Located on Léo Street, at the intersection of Route 132, the PÔLE LÉO residential complex is in a neighbourhood offering a full range of business services and everyday conveniences, including a nearby shopping mall.

Sainte-Catherine's vibrant, welcoming environment is the driving force behind the rapidly developing area. Tenants will enjoy all that nature has to offer, with municipal parks just a short walk away. PÔLE LÉO is linked by a new collector street with access to a multi-purpose trail, which will be planted with trees to create a lush green setting. Residents can enjoy the advantages of living on the outskirts , knowing that downtown Montréal just 20 kilometres away and well served by the off-island public transit system.

Spacious apartments with many inclusions

A quality development built to high standards, PÔLE LÉO offers:

140 apartments over 10 floors (103 units available in July 2024 and 37 units in September);

and 37 units in September); Rent starting at $1,360 per month including 5 appliances, quartz countertops, Internet and tenant-controlled heating and air-conditioning unit;

per month including 5 appliances, quartz countertops, Internet and tenant-controlled heating and air-conditioning unit; Large windows for maximum light;

Superior soundproofing;

Balcony or terrace;

Pets allowed (conditions apply).

A vibrant neighbourhood

Just off Route 132 (PÔLE LÉO is 20 minutes from downtown Montréal's central train station);

Walking distance to municipal parks;

Easy access to public transit: Local bus travel to the Sainte-Catherine train station is free of charge The Sainte-Catherine train station is a 6-minute drive;

Close to many services (pharmacy, restaurant, grocery store, bank, gas station and other) and the RécréoParc de Ville Sainte-Catherine (on the waterfront).

Key contributors

The PÔLE LÉO project is the work of a team of high-calibre professionals:

General contractor: Groupe Decarel Mechanical/Electrical engineering: Équipe SP Architect: Forme Studio architecte Civil engineering: Genexco Design: InSpace Landscaping: Version Paysage Structural engineering: NCK Energy: Akonovia

About Cloriacité

Founded in 2021, Cloriacité is the outcome of a strategic alliance between two remarkable companies: Cloria Communautées Connectées and Odacité Immobilier. Pooling the two companies' strengths, Cloriacité develops and manages unique and innovative mixed-use real estate projects all across Québec. With a portfolio of over 600 residential units and 100 commercial tenants (including national banners), Cloriacité harnesses the deep market knowledge of its 20-member team to deliver quality mixed-use projects.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ drives economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with leading industry players. The Fonds immobilier supports projects across Québec in the residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial sectors, in particular those that consider ESG (environmental, social, governance) factors with a view to developing sustainable properties. As at December 31, 2023, the Fonds immobilier had 44 projects with a combined value of $5.7 billion in development or construction, 80 portfolio properties under management, 3.5 million square feet of land for development and a cumulative total of $345 million invested in social and community projects. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council — Québec division.

SOURCE Fonds de solidarité FTQ

For further information: Press contact: Chantale Baar, Communications Chantale Baar, 514 992-6463, [email protected]