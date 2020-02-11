Polaris Transportation Group Wins Major Industry Award

Company receives CCJ Innovator of the Year Award for robotic process automation

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ -- Polaris Transportation Group has won the prestigious CCJ Innovator of the Year Award. The award was presented on February 5 at the 16th annual CCJ Innovators Summit in Key Largo, Florida. This is a gathering of trucking-industry executives who meet for three days of presentations and networking.

The award was given for the company's unique technology of robotic process automation that digitizes information and processes. Commercial Carrier Journal (CCJ) is a leading business magazine for truck-fleet executives.

"It has been a great year for our company as we lead the way in the digitization of the transportation industry, and now the industry has recognized that," said Dave Cox, President of Polaris Transportation Group. "We were up against some very impressive companies and to win an award like this is an honor."

Polaris has developed software and systems that shift the company from labor-intensive processes to improved workflow utilizing the latest technology. This involves processing documents, extracting data, and a work environment in which employees share information and are fully connected.

"We made significant investments in Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence," said Dave Brajkovich, Chief Technology Officer at Polaris. "This allows us to digitize our Customs and Order Entry Teams, and move to the complete digital transformation of our Polaris Supply Chain. Our people are much more effective, and that's a big benefit to our customers because it means better service to them."

By leveraging Robotic Process Automation and Machine Learning, Polaris reduced manual workload by 60%, with future plans for even more reduction by automating 80% of processes and reducing processing time per order by 33%.

Polaris Transportation is the largest, Canadian, privately held cross-border LTL carrier serving every U.S. zip code and Canadian postal code on a daily basis. For over 25 years, Polaris has been a carrier of choice for Fortune 500 companies, 3PLs, global freight forwarders, and small to medium-size businesses. The Polaris Transportation Group comprises five operating divisions that are not only leading providers of cross border LTL but of global logistics and HAZMAT-certified warehousing and transport. Leading technology, sustainable growth, and a collaborative spirit are hallmarks of the Polaris brand. The company is committed to delivering as promised to its customers. For more information, please visit the website at www.polaristransport.com #CrossBorderPros.

