Polaris Infrastructure Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX: PIF) ("Polaris Infrastructure" or the "Company"), a Toronto-based company engaged in the acquisition, development and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America, is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.15 per common share outstanding.

This dividend will be paid on August 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2019.

The $0.15 dividend per share related to the second quarter of 2019 equates to a 36% payout ratio, which reflects the positive results the Company continued to produce.

The board of directors of Polaris Infrastructure remains committed to paying a quarterly dividend and will evaluate further dividend payments, as appropriate, going forward.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure is a Toronto-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America. Currently, the Company operates a 72MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua and a 5MW run-of-river project in Peru. The Company is also completing the construction of another 28 MW of run-of-river projects also located in Peru.

SOURCE Polaris Infrastructure Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations, Polaris Infrastructure Inc., Phone: +1 416-849-2587, Email: info@polarisinfrastructure.com

Related Links

http://polarisinfrastructure.com/

