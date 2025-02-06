Company Prioritizes US Domestic Content and Job Creation as Part of Strategic Expansion Plans

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Polar Racking, a leader in innovative solar mounting solutions, with a total production capacity of 5 gigawatts (GW) across its global portfolio, reaffirms its commitment to expanding to 10GW of annual production. This engagement not only underscores the company's commitment to advancing the solar energy industry but also highlights its dedication to supporting local economies by ensuring a high percentage of US domestic content in its manufacturing processes.

Polar Racking Reaffirms Commitment to Achieving 10GW Annual Production for Global Solar Projects (CNW Group/Polar Racking)

Since its inception, Polar Racking has been at the forefront of providing high-performance, reliable solar mounting systems that ensure both the efficiency and longevity of solar power installations. The company's ground-mount solutions, including single-axis tracker, fixed tilt, solar carport, agrivoltaics, and a wide range foundation solutions, are designed for diverse environments, providing unparalleled flexibility for commercial and utility-scale solar projects.

Expanding Capacity with a Focus on US Growth & Job Creation

With installations spanning multiple continents, Polar Racking has played an essential role in enabling clean energy projects worldwide, helping to reduce carbon footprints and drive renewable energy adoption on a massive scale.

"We are incredibly proud to have 5GW of production capacity, and we're excited to announce that we're working towards expanding to 10GW of production capacity - a milestone that represents both the demand for our products and the growing shift toward renewable energy," said Vishal Lala, Founding Partner & CEO of Polar Racking.

"As we look to the future, we remain committed to helping our customers meet their renewable energy goals with reliable, cost-effective solar racking solutions, while prioritizing US domestic manufacturing and job creation," added Lala.

Pals Saddyappan, Vice President of Supply Chain said the expansion towards 10GW of annual production represents a significant investment. "We're investing in American jobs, including steel production, smart manufacturing, and logistics," he said. "By localizing production, we're reducing lead times, transportation emissions, and further advancing the environmental benefits of solar energy."

Innovative Solutions for a Sustainable Future

Polar Racking's modular design and engineering excellence have made it a preferred choice for developers worldwide. The company's racking systems are known for their durability, ease of installation (due to pre-assembly efficiencies), and ability to withstand harsh environmental conditions. Polar Racking is constantly innovating to ensure its products not only meet but exceed the highest industry standards, ensuring a seamless experience for solar projects of all sizes.

For more information on Polar Racking's solar racking solutions and to learn more about the company's journey toward sustainability, please visit polarracking.com

About Polar Racking

Founded in 2009 with offices in North America and Asia, Polar Racking is a Global leader in the design and manufacturing of solar mounting solutions, available globally. Specializing in utility-scale and commercial ground-mount systems; single-axis trackers, fixed tilt, solar carports, and a variety of solar foundation solutions, Polar Racking has installed over 4 GW of PV systems. Focused on innovation, quality, and sustainability, the company provides high-performance racking systems trusted by developers, installers, and operators worldwide. Polar Racking is committed to delivering reliable, efficient, and durable solar power systems that enable clients to achieve the lowest installed cost per kWh.

