Polar Racking Launches Solar Asset Management Division to Deliver End-to-End Solar Lifecycle Support

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Polar Racking today announced the launch of its Solar Asset Management Division, a dedicated operations and maintenance (O&M) practice designed to protect solar asset performance, reduce unplanned downtime, and extend system life across utility-scale and commercial projects. The division provides field-based and remote support across North America and the Caribbean, including projects in the United States, Canada, and island markets, positioning Polar Racking as a true one-stop-shop partner -- supporting customers from initial supply and installation through the full lifecycle of their solar assets.

Polar Racking Launches Solar Asset Management Division (CNW Group/Polar Racking)

As solar portfolios scale, asset owners across the industry face growing exposure to performance degradation that does not originate from major failures, but from gradual mechanical and control-related issues. Tracker misalignment, field-aging hardware, and communication faults often go undetected until production losses are already realized.

Polar Racking's Solar Asset Management Division is structured to close that gap with a proactive, service-forward model built on five core pillars:

Field inspections and mechanical assessments including alignment verification and structural integrity reviews to catch issues before they impact energy yield

Remote monitoring and controls diagnostics to identify faults in tracking logic, network performance, and system response in real time -- reducing the need for reactive on-site intervention

Ongoing support and direct access equipping owners and operators with direct access to Polar's field team to maintain performance between scheduled service visits

Training programs for asset management teams providing hands-on, site-specific education to build internal capacity, improve response times, and ensure operators are equipped to identify and address performance issues as they arise

Monthly performance reporting with site-specific analysis and actionable recommendations to continuously improve uptime, energy yield, and long-term asset health

"We have spent years in the field deploying racking and tracking systems across hundreds of sites in some of the most demanding environments in North America. We know what happens to these assets over time -- and we know what asset owners need to protect their returns," said Sam Alradhi, VP of Operations at Polar Racking. "This division was built in direct response to what our customers were asking for -- a single, trusted partner who can support them from day one through the life of the project."

Unlike conventional O&M providers that engage only after problems arise, the Solar Asset Management Division is structured as a proactive, ongoing service aligned with asset performance objectives from the outset. The division draws on Polar's deep engineering expertise and boots-on-the-ground field experience across North America and the Caribbean, including cold-weather environments, high-wind regions, island markets, and complex terrain.

The Solar Asset Management team oversees all operational execution -- field inspections, remote monitoring, client reporting, and every client touchpoint -- held to Polar Racking's standards for precision and performance.

The launch reflects growing demand for a single, accountable partner across the full solar lifecycle. As solar development continues to expand across North America and the Caribbean, including new procurement activity such as Ontario's LT2 program, developers need more than a supplier -- they need a long-term partner who can support asset performance from day one through the life of the project. Polar Racking's Solar Asset Management Division eliminates the complexity of managing multiple vendors -- from procurement and installation through long-term operations -- under one roof.

About Polar Racking

Polar Racking is a global provider of solar mounting, tracking, and asset management solutions, delivering engineered systems and lifecycle services for utility-scale, commercial, and specialty applications. With over 16 years of experience and projects deployed across North America and international markets, Polar supports developers and EPCs with fixed-tilt systems, single-axis trackers, and integrated O&M services through its Solar Asset Management Division. Polar Racking also manufactures and supplies a full range of solar foundation systems -- including driven piles, helical piles, ground screws, and I-beam foundations -- providing customers with a complete, single-source solution from ground to module.

SOURCE Polar Racking

Media Contact: Marlene Milczarek, Manager, Marketing, [email protected], 647-325-8667