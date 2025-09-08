Polar Racking Announces Hands-On Installer Demos and Technical Sessions at ETC Toronto

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Polar Racking, a global provider of solar mounting solutions, is pleased to announce its upcoming Installer Demo Event and participation in technical education sessions at the Electricity Transformation Canada (ETC) 2025, taking place October 6–8, 2025, at the Enercare Centre in Toronto.

Held throughout the ETC event, Polar's two-day hands-on demo experience will provide solar installers, EPCs, and renewable energy professionals with live product training and expert-led technical discussions. All demo participants must be wearing PPE to access the installation area (Polar Racking will be providing some PPE on site).

Experience CORE Fixed Tilt Racking & SOL-X Single-Axis Tracker in Action

Attendees will get hands-on with Polar Racking's flagship systems:

CORE Fixed Tilt Racking – A proven, high-efficiency ground mount solution designed for rapid installation and project scalability

SOL-X Single-Axis Tracker – Engineered for simplified pre-assembly, True-Terrain Following adaptability, and optimized energy yield

Live Installation Demos on the Show Floor

Guided by Polar's engineering and field services teams, installers will take part in live fixed racking and single axis tracker installations. Demonstrations will highlight efficient product assembly, time-saving installation techniques, and product performance features including terrain adaptability.

Installer Demo Times:

Tuesday, October 7: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM & 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Wednesday, October 8: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM & 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Technical Training & Innovation Stage Sessions

In addition to the demo event, Polar Racking will lead two technical sessions:

Session 1: Getting on Track

Understanding Solar Racking Systems and the Role of Single-Axis Trackers in Today's Market

Tuesday, October 7, 2025 | 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM (ET) | Halls B & C

Understanding Solar Racking Systems and the Role of Single-Axis Trackers in Today's Market | – | Halls B & C Session 2: Powering Canada with Homegrown Innovation

The Future of Local Manufacturing in the Energy Sector

Tuesday, October 7, 2025 | 4:30 PM – 5:00 PM (ET) | Halls B & C

Supporting Canada's Solar Industry

"We're excited to connect directly with the installer community through hands-on demonstrations and knowledge-sharing sessions," said Mathieu Crevier, Director of Sales at Polar Racking. "Whether you're working on flat terrain or complex landscapes, our CORE and SOL-X systems are designed to simplify installation and enhance long-term project performance."

Event Overview

Location: Enercare Centre, Toronto, ON

Dates: October 6–8, 2025

Audience: Solar installers, EPCs, and clean energy professionals

Register Here (select "CanREA Member"):

https://www.microspec.com/reg/ETC25/contact_details.htm

About Polar Racking

Polar Racking is a global provider of solar PV mounting solutions, specializing in utility-scale and commercial ground-mount systems — including fixed-tilt, single-axis tracker, carport, agrivoltaics, and foundation technologies. With advanced engineering expertise, rugged terrain-ready designs, and a distributed manufacturing network across North America and key international markets, Polar delivers innovative, reliable solutions that power solar projects across diverse terrains and climates. To ensure long-term asset performance, Polar also offers comprehensive Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services and full lifecycle project support — from development to deployment and beyond.

SOURCE Polar Racking

Media Contact: Marlene Milczarek, Marketing Manager, Polar Racking, 647-325-8667