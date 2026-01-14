Polar Racking Enters Australian Market with 240 MW Maryvale Solar and Energy Storage Project

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Polar Racking has supplied foundation solutions for the 240 MW Maryvale Solar and Energy Storage Project in New South Wales, marking the company's first project in Australia.

The Maryvale project, which is situated in the Central West Renewable Energy Zone, is being delivered by PCL Construction's Solar+BESS Division (PCL Solar), the project's Engineering, Procurement and Construction partner. Polar Racking provided foundation solutions to support construction of the utility-scale solar facility, leveraging its globally located manufacturing facilities to support projects worldwide.

"This project marks our first step into the Australian market," said Vishal Lala, CEO & Founder at Polar Racking. "Foundations play a key role in constructability and long-term performance, and we're pleased to support PCL Solar on this project. With worldwide manufacturing and engineering capabilities, we're able to deliver all types of solar mounting solutions globally."

Australia's solar sector now has over 43 GW of total installed capacity as of September 2025 and continues to expand. Polar Racking sees Australia as a growth market and expects to support additional projects in the region.

The Maryvale project adds to Polar Racking's growing international project portfolio. The company manufactures and supplies a full range of foundation and mounting solutions for utility-scale and commercial solar projects worldwide.

About Polar Racking

Polar Racking designs, manufactures, and supplies solar PV mounting and foundation systems for utility-scale and commercial projects worldwide. Its product portfolio includes fixed-tilt and single-axis tracker mounting systems, carports, agrivoltaics, and foundation solutions. With global manufacturing capabilities and in-house engineering expertise, Polar Racking supports the full project lifecycle, delivering reliable, cost-effective solutions across diverse site conditions and markets. Learn more at polarracking.ca.

