Polar Ice Vodka Awarded Gold at The Spirits Business Vodka Masters 2021

Polar Ice has a rich history of accolades from renowned international organizations, including past wins with The Spirits Business, all supporting its legendary clean taste and Canadian ingredients. Held annually, the Vodka Masters is a well-respected blind-tasting competition which has consistently awarded Polar Ice for its commitment to quality and innovation. The brand has received Gold each year from 2017 to 2019, and now again in 2021.

"Polar Ice Vodka has proudly been made at the Hiram Walker Distillery in Windsor, Ontario since the 1980's," says Dr. Don Livermore, Master Blender of Hiram Walker & Sons Limited. "For a truly Canadian product, we rely on our regional Essex and Kent county farmers for exceptional quality grain and draw on the local water resources to create a pure and smooth vodka. We are proud to receive Gold from The Spirits Business in their annual Vodka Masters competition, and congratulate our distillers on perfecting their craft in Polar Ice and Polar Ice Arctic Extreme, both outstanding examples of Canadian innovation."

As one of Canada's favourite vodka brands, Polar Ice is proud to represent the country at an international level and deliver exceptional quality to Canadians through its vodka offerings. To learn more about the artful technique and craftsmanship behind Polar Ice products and its commitment to the Canadian spirits industry, please visit polarice.ca .

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , or Twitter .

