Polar Bear Genome BioPharma announces ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of their new building

LEDUC, AB, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Polar Bear Genome (PBG) BioPharma Canada Corporation, a Canadian company committed to becoming a world leader in the development and manufacturing of evidence-based natural health products and medicinal cannabis products using its proprietary GenBioChem™ fingerprinting technology platform, announced today their ribbon cutting event to be held on August 8th, 2019 to officially open its 25,000 SQF research and manufacturing facility. The building's offices will open for work as construction takes place to complete the level 11 ISO, GMP and EU GMP facility in Leduc, Alberta. The completed facility will contain both a manufacturing and research/analytical lab to perform proprietary extractions, isolations, formulations and testing of Canada-based medicinal herbs, as well as medicinal cannabis. The manufactured products will include ingredient extracts and isolates and formulated finished products. The facility will also offer contract product development and manufacturing services for Canadian and international businesses looking to create reliable, consistent and evidence-based nutraceutical and medicinal cannabis products.

Of the company's recent achievement, PBG Biopharma's President, CEO and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Jacqueline Shan said "We are very excited to have made the first step towards building a fully licenced GMP manufacturing and laboratory facility that will not only function as a research and manufacturing centre for our company, but as a resource for other industries looking to manufacturing and develop their own products".

Construction is slated to be completed in 9-12 months. The completed facility is expected to lead to the creation of 50 new jobs over the next three years.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 8th, 2019 at 10:45 am, at 4101 65A Avenue, Leduc, AB.

About Polar Bear Genome BioPharma Canada Corporation (PBG BioPharma)

PBG BioPharma is a vertically integrated biopharmaceutical company based in Alberta and Ontario. Using the proprietary GenBioChem™ Fingerprinting Technology platform, the company takes a pharmaceutical approach to their research and product development process. PBG BioPharma's products are vigorously tested and standardized by chemical, biological and genomic fingerprinting to ensure consistent purity, potency and targeted efficacy batch to batch and are in compliance with regulatory and industry standards. PGB BioPharma is currently conducting research and development and clinical testing in the area of Alzheimer's and pain management. The company's brands, Allergy Rf®, Afinity® nutraceutical line, Polar Bear Kids™ vitamins and nutrition series, Polar Bear® NHP line and Polar Bear® Pets line are sold via multi-platform channels both nationally and internationally, including through wholly owned Ontario based pharmacy store, Chi Health Pharmacy.

For further information: regarding updates on the development may be found on www.pbgbiopharma.com.; Contact: Victoria Todhunter, (Business and Marketing Associate), info@pbgbiopharma.com

