PointsBet Enters Soccer's Biggest Stage as the Home for World Cup Live Betting with Launch of Soccer OddsFactory, Featuring 130+ Live Betting Options Per Match

PointsBet Sportsbook continues to be live betting market leader ahead of the first World Cup since legalized sports betting became available in Ontario

Integration of Soccer OddsFactory positions PointsBet as the Canadian sportsbook with most available betting markets in the industry

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- PointsBet, the home of live betting, today announced the debut of a new and expanded suite of live betting offerings for soccer ahead of the start of the World Cup. As part of its OddsFactory proprietary technology integration, which includes live products across the NFL, NBA, and MLB, PointsBet will deliver 130+ live market betting options for soccer – the most markets for any Canadian sportsbook – positioning itself as the home for live betting during the World Cup.

PointsBet users will have access to an unmatched number of one-minute and five-minute Lightning Bet markets, including Free Kick Awarded, Goal Scored, Goal Kick Awarded, Shots On Target, and much more. Users will also have the ability to build a Same Game Parlay pre-match, or after a match commences, to maximize their live betting experience.

"PointsBet Canada has long stated our mission of delivering an authentically Canadian gaming experience to Ontario's great sports fans," said Scott Vanderwel, CEO at PointsBet Canada. "An important part of fulfilling that mission comes from realizing the uniquely global landscape that is Canadian sport, and the incredible breadth of influence our sports fans hold. Soccer is full of live betting opportunities, and is also a language that is almost universally understood while capable of bringing folks together. We look forward to making PointsBet Canada the go-to sportsbook for World Cup betting, with more live wagering options than the competition, and therefore more opportunities to amplify fan engagement."

With these new integrations, PointsBet is addressing the pent-up demand for live betting on soccer and allowing bettors to get closer to the World Cup action with top-tier uptime and cash out availability.

"Our continued investment in our proprietary, in-house technology has positioned PointsBet to offer the many soccer fans of Canada that eagerly await the start of the World Cup with more live betting options on more matches than anywhere else," added Dale Fallon, VP of Product at PointsBet Canada.

In addition to the World Cup, Soccer OddsFactory will be available in the coming months across 18 leagues, including La Liga, MLS, French Ligue 1, and UEFA Champions League.

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing operators in North America and two-time winner of EGR North America's Best Sports Betting Operator. PointsBet Canada has made a sincere commitment to the Canadian market with a team headquartered in Toronto and partnerships deeply rooted in Canadian sport. PointsBet prides itself on offering unmatched speed and ease of use across every customer touchpoint, as well as the deepest slate of pre-game and in-play betting options in the world, thanks to owning and controlling its technology.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

Media Contact

Patrick Eichner

Senior Director, Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE PointsBet