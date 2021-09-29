PointsBet Canada, Dailyfaceoff.com and The Nation Network Announce Partnership

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- PointsBet, a top-tier global online gaming operator with a significant presence in both Australia and the United States, as well as headquarters in Melbourne, Australia, Denver, Colorado, and Toronto, Canada, announced today that the company's distinct Canadian operation, PointsBet Canada, has entered into a multi-year deal to be the official and exclusive sports betting partner of Dailyfaceoff.com and The Nation Network.

Dailyfaceoff.com is Canada's number one source for fantasy statistics and information vital to sports bettors. Curated hockey content from former TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli anchor the site. Seravalli is also the host of the DFO Rundown, one of Canada's highest-ranked sports podcasts.

Daily Faceoff is a world-class source of professional insights, opinion pieces, inside information, breaking news, and statistical analysis that receives 1.5 million monthly users who have generated 500 million page views since launching.

In addition to PointsBet's presence on Dailyfaceoff.com, the partnership will include integration into The Nation Network and their collection of affiliated sites.

Founded in 2007 with their flagship site Oilersnation.com, the Nation Network has become a 12-website network with over a billion page views. The sites serve five million users consuming 19 million monthly pageviews, providing a passionate community of sports fans with daily stories, social posts, videos, and podcasts.

The Nation Network's independent sites and podcasts are created by fans, helping to bring unique voices to sports journalism. The platform's leverage expert analysis, irreverent humor, new media formats, and reader participation to deliver an inclusive experience for their die-hard audience.

Dailyfaceoff.com and The Nation Network site users can expect to see PointsBet odds integrations, analysis from PointsBet experts, and access to enhanced tools to inform their daily sports experience across platforms.

"As PointsBet looks to establish a genuine connection with sports fans in Canada, there was no better place for us to start than the Daily Faceoff and the Nation Network's loyal and dedicated following," said Nic Sulsky, Chief Commercial Officer, PointsBet Canada. "We are excited about what we can do to integrate our vision, product, and consumer-first mentality into their authentic mix of content."

"PointsBet is our ideal partner, an organization that understands the community that The Nation Network and Dailyfaceoff.com has built," said Jay Downton, Co-Founder and CEO. "We are a company built by fans for fans, and we know what our users want to have incorporated into their experience. PointsBet's expert analysis and suite of integrations will complement and enhance our content. We are excited to work and grow together."

About PointsBet

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the U.S. and is rapidly expanding its footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, and West Virginia. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

