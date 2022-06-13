PointsBet Canada Announces New Partnership with ClubLink

Multi-year agreement designates PointsBet Canada as the Official Sports Betting Partner of ClubLink

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- PointsBet Canada is hitting the links with ClubLink, Canada's largest owner and operator of golf clubs. The multi-year partnership will see PointsBet Canada become the Official Sports Betting Partner of ClubLink which hosts over 1,000,000 rounds of golf annually at its clubs in Ontario.

"We are delighted to be partnering with one of the most recognized brands in Canadian golf," said Nic Sulsky, Chief Commercial Officer at PointsBet Canada. "A friendly wager is a regular occurrence among golfers enjoying a round which makes the ClubLink audience a natural fit for us. Golfers are some of the most passionate sports fans and we cannot wait to show them why PointsBet is the two-time winner of EGR North America's Best Sports Betting Operator."

PointsBet Canada entered the country's new legal sports wagering market in April, accepting its first bet just 50 seconds into the launch of Ontario's regulated market. As one of the fastest growing operators in North America, the company has made a sincere commitment to the Canadian market, including partnerships deeply rooted in Canadian sport and a team headquartered in Toronto. PointsBet prides itself on offering unmatched speed and ease of use across every customer touchpoint, as well as the deepest slate of pre-game and in-play betting options in the world, thanks to owning and controlling its technology.

"Newly launched in Ontario, PointsBet has already shown a great deal of dedication to offering unique experiences to its customers," said Brent Miller, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at ClubLink. "We're thrilled to partner with one of the preeminent sports wagering operators in the world and to add value to the ClubLink Member experience through PointsBet's support of our network-wide championships."

"From day one, PointsBet Canada has been focused on living our brand as one of the few locally based Canadian companies through long-term partnerships with brands that embody our country's sports landscape," added Keesje Kort, Director of Commercial Partnerships at PointsBet Canada. "We're looking forward to a summer of fun engaging ClubLink's members throughout their clubs in Ontario."

About PointsBet:

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

For further information please contact:

PointsBet Canada

Patrick Eichner

Senior Director, Communications

[email protected]

ClubLink

Brent Miller

Vice-President, Marketing & Business Development

[email protected]

SOURCE PointsBet