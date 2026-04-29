PointsBet Canada and Bede Gaming Launch New iCasino Partnership

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- PointsBet Canada has now launched its new casino aggregation and bonusing platform with Bede Gaming, following a competitive selection process.

The Ontario-based sportsbook and casino operator, which powers its pointsbet.ca brand through a proprietary platform originally developed by its Australian-based parent company, sought a best-in-class external provider to deliver leading content aggregation and player engagement solutions for the legal Canadian iGaming market.

The new solution through Bede Gaming has now been successfully launched into the live PointsBet Canada player environment, enabling an expansive library of new, engaging content for its users. The open-API aggregation platform notably provides the operator with access to a robust casino catalogue that includes Games Global, Pragmatic Play, Play'n GO, Light & Wonder, and others.

This partnership will strengthen PointsBet Canada's casino strategy by enabling more competitive player acquisition and improved long-term retention through an enhanced user experience. Bede's comprehensive content catalogue and engagement toolkit offer greater configurability and flexibility in promotion management, advanced campaign workflows, and automated player lifecycle segmentation.

Bede will also deliver operational stability and efficiency through proven support processes, a reliable infrastructure with 99.99% uptime, and 24/7 monitoring from its Network Operations Centre.

"Our strategy emphasizes delivering outstanding digital content that creates exceptional player engagement," said Scott Vanderwel, Chief Executive Officer of PointsBet Canada. "I'm excited by the innovative tools we now have available with Bede. This partnership positions us strongly in Ontario and prepares us for future growth across additional Canadian markets."

In addition to Bede powering PointsBet's iCasino offering in Ontario, the new multi-year agreement expands Bede's international portfolio and establishes a shared roadmap for future provincial launches, including Alberta, as new regulated markets emerge in Canada.

"We are thrilled to partner with the PointsBet Canada team, and eager to support their ambitious goals in Canada," said Colin Cole-Johnson, Bede Chief Executive Officer. "Our Partnership Model means that we mobilise to support the strategies of our customers, and we're thrilled to already be demonstrating this through the successful launch of this new casino solution. Bede remains committed to providing stable, secure and pioneering technical solutions to the North American regulated gaming markets."

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a leading iGaming operator serving Canadian players through its pointsbet.ca platform. Operating in regulated markets, including Ontario, the company delivers innovative sports betting, racing wagering, and casino products powered by a proprietary, scalable cloud-based wagering platform. PointsBet maintains operations in Australia and Canada and is now majority owned by MIXI Australia following the successful completion of its 2025 takeover offer.

About Bede

Bede Gaming, part of the MERKUR GROUP, is a leading supplier of software to the online gambling industry, powering some of the sector's biggest brands. Bede Gaming provides pioneering operators with innovative solutions to achieve significant digital growth across casino, lottery, sports betting and bingo.

The award-winning gaming platform developed by Bede processes billions of transactions per year. It is scalable, modular and adaptable with open API, allowing operators to use its bespoke tools or to seamlessly integrate with any third-party software. The platform also integrates into land-based systems offering a genuine omni-channel convergence solution. In addition to platform, Bede provides native app and front-end development services as well as a robust reporting toolkit, all built on cutting-edge technology. Through Bede's platform and services, international customers have been able to achieve significant, sustainable growth in highly competitive digital markets.

The Bede platform currently runs a portfolio of globally-renowned customer operators across five markets, including publicly listed and private gambling and lottery companies. Headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne (UK), it is maintained by an international staff of 300 across 3 continents. Bede, which is certified to ISO 27001, is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board in South Africa (WCGRB), the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC), and the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

Contacts

Andrea Pierce

Communication Lead

[email protected]

PointsBet Canada

[email protected]

SOURCE PointsBet