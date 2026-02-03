TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- PointsBet Canada today announced that it has commenced the registration process in Alberta and can now begin marketing activities, positioning the company to enter the province as Alberta prepares to become Canada's second open and competitive regulated iGaming market.

Eligible Alberta residents can now pre-register at https://www.pointsbet.ca/ to receive notification of PointsBet's launch, along with an exclusive welcome offer, ahead of the full platform rollout expected in the coming months.

This development follows the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) streamlined process, enabling PointsBet Canada to introduce its premium sports betting and online casino experience while final registration steps continue.

"Alberta's move toward an open, competitive iGaming framework is a positive step for Canadian players, offering more choice and consumer protections in a safe and regulated environment," said Scott Vanderwel, Chief Executive Officer of PointsBet Canada. "We're excited to introduce our innovative, Canadian-focused sports betting and online casino products to Alberta residents, supported by industry-leading speed, responsible gaming tools, and local expertise."

PointsBet Canada remains dedicated to delivering a fast, reliable, and entertaining experience, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company is proud to have built an authentically Canadian sportsbook, supported by Canadian employees and designed specifically to address the needs of the Canadian market.

PointsBet Canada is a leading online sportsbook and iGaming operator serving Canadian players through its pointsbet.ca platform. Operating in regulated markets, including Ontario, the company delivers innovative sports betting, racing wagering, and casino products powered by a proprietary, scalable cloud-based wagering platform. PointsBet maintains operations in Australia and Canada and is now majority owned by MIXI Australia following the successful completion of its takeover offer.

