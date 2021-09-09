PointsBet Canada Adds Dale Fallon as Senior Director of Product

DENVER And TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, announced today the hiring of Canadian digital media leader Dale Fallon as Senior Director of Product. Fallon brings extensive experience to PointsBet's distinct Canadian operation and is further evidence of the company's commitment to launching its market-leading products and services in Canada. He joins recent key hires including Scott Vanderwel as Chief Executive Officer for PointsBet Canada, Nic Sulsky as Chief Commercial Officer, and Chantal Cipriano as Vice President, Legal, Compliance & People.

"PointsBet Canada has the opportunity to capitalize on one of the most exciting new gaming markets in the world, and I am thrilled to have the chance to contribute to the company's vision," said Fallon. "With its strong in-house technology and innovative business model, PointsBet is well positioned to continue scaling as a legitimate global player. PointsBet possesses the competitive advantage of controlling their own roadmap, and as we build our distinctly Canadian operation, I look forward to using that advantage to assist in the creation of a brand and product that strongly resonates with consumers in this country."

Fallon's previous experience includes most recently leading Digital Products for Canada's No. 1 sports media brand, Rogers Sportsnet. In this role he was responsible for product strategy and delivery for a suite of apps and websites, with a particular focus on NHL content.

In 2016, Fallon led the product launch for Sportsnet NOW — North America's first mainstream sports broadcaster to go OTT ("Over-the-Top") with a comprehensive video streaming service. Prior to that, he led product management at theScore, overseeing the early launch and growth of ScoreMobile across a variety of mobile platforms. Fallon also regularly contributes as a panelist and mentor for the Ryerson / MLSE "Future of Sport Lab."

"As we continue to establish the PointsBet Canada brand, we will remain true to the PointsBet mandate of arming the team with best-in-class talent to ultimately realize best-in-class execution," said Nic Sulsky, PointsBet Canada CCO. "I've known Dale for over 10 years and have been a fan of his work for even longer – I am very excited to finally call him a teammate as Dale joins our growing list of many talented, authentically Canadian hires and will help ensure our product represents, understands, and appropriately connects with the Canadian sports landscape and its passionate, unique fanbase."

Fallon has a B.A. from UBC in Vancouver and is proud to have begun his career as a founding webmaster at Sympatico.ca. He, his wife and their two boys live in Toronto, where they like to cheer for their hometown Leafs, Jays, Raptors, and Reds, as well as Arsenal FC.

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, and West Virginia. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

