PointClickCare Technologies Opens Toronto Developer Hub, to Create up to 100 New Jobs

Elevate and Startup Open House

PointClickCare's office opening coincides with Elevate , the world's fastest growing tech festival, and Startup Open House , the biggest tech community open house in the country. From 4 to 8 p.m., PointClickCare will join the city's most innovative companies in opening its new location's doors.

"The LTPAC sector faces a number of ongoing challenges that can only be solved with innovative technology and software solutions," says Mike Wessinger , CEO, PointClickCare. "We're confident that Toronto's world-class talent and innovation will further strengthen PointClickCare's ability to develop meaningful solutions that meet the unique challenges of senior care providers."

"We're excited to be able to open the doors to our latest Developer Hub and provide opportunities that will keep Toronto's top talent on Canadian soil," says Dave Wessinger, President, PointClickCare.

"Toronto is a world-class city and is incredibly well positioned to support the talent needs of small and large technology firms alike," said Razor Suleman, CEO and CoFounder, Elevate. "I'm proud to be able to welcome PointClickCare to the Toronto business and technology community."

PointClickCare Technologies Inc., helps long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) and senior living providers gain the confidence they need to navigate the new realities of value-based healthcare – achieving preferred status in competitive and shrinking networks, optimizing financial and operational health, attracting and retaining the right staff, and connecting to the right partners and insights needed to effectively manage and mitigate risk. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 100 Private Cloud Companies and acknowledged by KLAS Research as Best in KLAS Vendor for Long-term Care, PointClickCare leads the way in creating cloud-based environments where providers, patients, and payers eliminate data silos between care settings, connecting stakeholders to meaningful insights. With a suite of fully-integrated applications powered by an interoperable, mobile friendly, and regulatory-compliant electronic health record and revenue cycle management platform, PointClickCare helps care providers connect and collaborate within their care network. Over 17,000 skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and home health agencies use PointClickCare today, making it the North American healthcare IT market leader for the LTPAC industry. For more information on PointClickCare's software solutions, please visit www.pointclickcare.com .

Elevate is a city-wide technology and innovation festival that takes place in Toronto, Canada. This annual event brings together global tech leaders, investors, government officials and international media to raise the profile of the Canadian innovation ecosystem. Through a mix of inspirational speakers, experiential programming, and social networking opportunities, Elevate operates as a platform for the community at large to disrupt together, celebrate diversity and inclusiveness, and proudly showcase the best of Canadian innovation. Elevate is a not-for-profit organization founded in 2017. To learn more, visit www.elevatetechfest.com , and join the conversation on Twitter and Instagram : @ElevateTechFest #ElevateTechFest

